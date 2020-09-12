$20 M grant to fund repairs and maintenance for 19 NCWV bridges

WASHINGTON — Nineteen bridges in three North Central West Virginia counties that are rated in poor condition are targeted for repair as part of a new $20 million grant announced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).
The funds come from a $1 billion allocation announced in April by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao from USDOT's Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development discretionary grants program.
"It’s part of what’s called the BUILD program, which is a funding mechanism in the Highway Bill, which is specialized funding that are sent to the states," said Capito. "Secretary Chao just called me minutes ago really and said that one of the projects that I had advocated for, which is a bundled bridge project in your area — in Harrison, Marion and Mon counties — that we are going to be receiving $20 million, so this is additional federal funding to really answer a real challenge for us, which is our bridge maintenance. So, I was really pleased that I was able to secure this for the area."
Capito said the 19 bridges are along Interstate 79 in Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia counties.
Capito told the Times West Virginian that she worked with officials from the West Virginia Division of Highways to identify the bridges that need maintenance and repair work when her staff put together the BUILD funding request in May.
“We worked with the West Virginia Department of Transportation to identify where the weaknesses are and what projects would qualify for this particular funding in the BUILD Program, so we worked with them. And then, I prioritized what I thought was probably the most doable and the best effort that we could put forward in this program, and luckily, it was well-received in the U.S. Department of Transportation.”
Minutes after Capito's office made the announcement, her Democratic colleague in the U.S. Senate weighed in on the $20 million grant saying it is a huge win for NCWV.
“Many of West Virginia’s bridges are in critical condition and in desperate need of repair. These bridges are more than 40 years old and this investment on the part of DOT will create safer roadways for generations of West Virginians. I am pleased by DOT’s investment in fixing our bridges and will continue to fight for funding that addresses long term issues which affect West Virginians every day,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.).
Manchin also signed a May 18 letter to Secretary Chao supporting Capito's BUILD grant application.
"You’re growing and growing there so the need for this is going to be critical. We know that 20% of our bridges in West Virginia have structural deficiencies. It doesn’t mean they’re unsafe, it just means they are beginning to lose their strength and they need to be taken care of," Capito said.
