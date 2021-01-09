MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins would be almost giddy if the only thing he had to worry about in the world today would be West Virginia's next two basketball games — games that could go a long way to defining the kind of season his team will have — as on 1 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum they host Texas, the nation's No. 4 team, then at 9 p.m. on Tuesday they take a step up in class and take on Big 12 favorite, the nation's No. 2 team, Baylor in Waco.
In a vacuum this would be challenge enough for any team, let alone a team that within the past two weeks lost Oscar Tshiebwe and had to remake what it was doing both offensively and defensive on the run as the season went on.
But even that barely scratches the surface of Huggins and the whirlwind that is swirling around his team.
OK, it's not all bad news. In this age of COVID-19, his Mountaineers have managed to go without a positive test. Considering that some teams have had to cease operation of their programs throughout the year, this is a sign of discipline and what playing this season has meant to his team.
Huggins says he's not surprised by his team's approach to the pandemic.
"Honestly, I did think we'd make it through,' Huggins said. "I've got a lot of confidence in our guys doing the right thing. We sat down when we came back and said, 'This is on you. If you're going to run downtown, hang in parties, have people around you that you don't know, we're going to have a miserable season. You're going to have a miserable season.
"We've got to stay close. You got to hang out with teammates, you can't bring other people in."
And they didn't.
But, as they reach this point in the season they have come to realize that the pandemic isn't the only thing they need to worry about.
Riding high after erasing a 19-point deficit in the final 12 minutes of the Oklahoma State game and erasing an 18-point deficit in the second half of the previous Oklahoma game before running out of steam down the stretch, WVU has come back to Morgantown only to be the flu.
Yep, that flu.
"We've got a couple of guys with the flu — not COVID-19. They've been tested. The flu can make you pretty sick and we've had some guys that are sick," Huggins said, not naming which players have been affected.
It's barely mid-season but it's been a long start to the year.
"We're banged up, man," Huggins said. "We're not what we were last week physically, that's for sure."
But know what? Huggins isn't worried.
"They'll respond. They always do," he said. "That's the difference. The difference is we're banged up."
That comes with life in the Big 12 as the league's most eastern outpost. You go on the road and it ain't a walk to the corner drugstore.
"People don't get it," Huggins said. "We got a tough, tough loss at Oklahoma, one we thought we could have got. Then you get on a bus and bus for a couple of hours, get into the hotel. You're cramped for sitting on that bus, then go practice for the next day for Oklahoma State, have a big win."
Celebrate? Hardly.
"We land at Clarksburg at 5 a.m., then you get on a bus and ride another 30 to 45 minutes. Then you get out, scrape off your car, throw your bag in the car and go home knowing you have to come back to practice the next day."
It grinds on you if you are West Virginia and it is pretty much the same every time they travel in the league, which is different than the other teams.
"They all complain about having to come here, or the flight back from here and how late they get back. We do it every single, freaking away game."
To be a Mountaineer in the Big 12 is a test of character.
"Our guys fight a lot of obstacles, man. They fight a lot of obstacles and I'm proud of them and what they're able to do in light of all the barriers," Huggins concluded.
The biggest barrier of all, though may be this Texas opponent, a star-laden team that is 9-1 and 3-0 in conference play and is the top defensive team in the league.
"Their defense is to a large degree because of the athleticism they have," Huggins said. "They got shot blocker after shot blocker and shot changer after shot changer. Their guards are good. You got guards that have been in this league for quite a while and understand. They put pressure on the ball.
"This is, I think, a way better team than what we've seen before."
The Longhorns are balanced with four players averaging 12 or 13 points a game while down low Jericho Sims will create a physical battle with the Mountaineers' Derek Culver worth watching.
