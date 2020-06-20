A 10-year reunion for a great cause

MORGANTOWN — The way things have been happening over the last three-plus months, about all we really have had to cheer us up is our memories and on Saturday night, courtesy of Wellington Smith and West Virginia’s 2010 Final Four basketball team, you have the opportunity to stroll down memory lane and help celebrate the 10th anniversary of that momentous event.
And, to make it even better, your participation will help an important charity — #TeamDanny Cancer Resource Foundation.
Certainly, if you are a Mountaineers fan, you remember the miracle run to the Final Four, a spectacular regular season and then a postseason that was a dream built upon Da’Sean Butler’s string of buzzer beaters to get WVU through the Big East Tournament.
WVU won its final regular season game at Villanova, 68-66, then swept through the Big East Tournament beating Cincinnati, 54-51; beating Notre Dame, 53-51 and beating No. 22 Georgetown, 60-58. Four wins in a row by a grand total of nine points … almost all of them scored by Butler.
And that was followed by a run through the NCAA Tournament as WVU brushed aside Morgan State, Missouri and Washington to arrive at the Elite Eight facing No. 2 Kentucky, a blue blooded team from the blue blood state with a star player in John Wall and without their own starting point guard, Truck Bryant, who broke a foot and had to be replaced by Joe Mazulla.
Injured for most of the year, Mazzulla had the game of his career, scoring 17 points with three assists and having no more sweat to give when he fouled out, having carried the Mountaineers into a Final Four meeting with Duke, 73-66.
That they would lose that game and Butler ended his career laying in a heap on the floor with a serious knee injury that ended his NBA chances meant the dream had turned into a nightmare, but now they are ready to celebrate with their fans the fun and the stories of the moment in a virtual ZOOM conference hookup from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The seeds for this reunion were laid by assistant coach Erik Martin, who was a member of Coach Bob Huggins 1992 Final Four team at Cincinnati.
“Erik Martin reached out to us and noted that it was the 10 year anniversary and said we should be doing something to celebrate that,” said forward Wellington Smith, the coordinator of the event. “We agreed but it was made difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He pushed us, though, that we should do something to commemorate the Final Four appearances. Once he said that, I said, ‘I got it. I really want to do this for our guys. If it wasn’t going to be, it probably wouldn’t have happened.’
“Other guys are playing overseas, playing in the TBT tournament, there’s guys with families. This was a great opportunity. Dave Ryan, who works with John Flowers and his entertainment company, was a great help with it.”
Smith took it from there and found a way to make it become a reality.
“We will have all the participants from the Final Four team, except for Jonnie West, who’s wife Michelle Wie, the golfer, is expected to go into labor any time. We’ll have the players, the coaches on for a two-hour live session.
“There will a Coaches Corner with them. They will be able to go through their experience, the stories they had. The players will do the same thing. Then we’ll all be together talking about the Final Four experience.”
Reunions, for anyone who has gone to them, become wonderful, memorable affairs and this, though virtual, should be no less for the Final Four team and the fans. There will be a chance for people to ask questions.
“All the proceeds – it costs $10 – will benefit a cancer research charity established in the memory of Danny Mazzulla, Joe Mazzulla’s father,” Smith said. “The cancer fund helps people offset their cancer-related expenses while seeking treatment or care.”
Certainly, this is an anniversary worth celebrating. While WVU has been a strong basketball program over the years, it hasn’t been dominant in March. It is the winningest program in college basketball not to have won a national championship, having reached the Final Four only twice.
“We’re not the blue bloods,” Smith said. “We’re not North Carolina. We’re not Kentucky. Those guys have an opportunity to get to the Final Four every single year. We do as well, but it’s so hard to get there. Everything has to click … and you have to be lucky.
“We certainly were. We miss a couple of buzzer beaters and we’re probably the second or third best team in the Big East and who knows if we go that far.”
But they had all the moment going into the NCAA Tournament and it just grew with each passing game until they really believed they could win it all.
It didn’t happen, but still they believe this is worth commemorating a magical run.
What made this a far more interesting Final Four team than most, it didn’t have the Michael Jordan, the Larry Bird, the Magic Johnson type of superstar who carried the team on his back.
While Butler was the go-to guy, averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds a game and dishing out 119 assists, he wasn’t a big national name or considered a 5-star player upon his recruitment.
“Everyone had to contribute. Everyone had to know his role. If we did something out of character, it would be seen on the scoreboard, not just in the locker room and on the bench,” Smith noted. “Coach Huggins and the staff did an amazing job making sure we knew our roles and had the confidence to make big shots and perform when needed.”
Instead, this was a team where everyone had their moments, from Butler to Kevin Jones to Devin Ebanks to Smith to Bryant to Mazzulla to Flowers to Cam Thoroughman to West to Casey Mitchell to Danny Jennings to the big Turk, Deniz Kilicli.
And yes, Kilicli is supposed to be on the call, too, no matter that he is home in Turkey now, maybe even adding a little “Country Roads” on his guitar during the festivities.
You can join in by going to jflowent.com and paying your $10 and dialing up at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“There will be tons of laughs. It should be a fun event and something fans can remember,” Smith said.
