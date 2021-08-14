MORGANTOWN — It just may be that Akheem Mesidor is a linebacker in a defensive lineman’s body and that could account with his spectacular burst onto the college football scene for West Virginia last year.
Coming off the bench as a true freshman, Mesidor went from being an unknown to a post-season, first-team True Freshman All-American by ESPN, one of two WVU put on the field, the other being center Zach Frazier.
That was soon to be followed by the coaching staff taking him from an outside defensive tackle alongside Darius Stills and making him Stills’ replacement on the inside as the former Fairmont Senior star went to the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL after being the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.
It is a totally different assignment, but one that puts him near the other Stills brother, Dante, to make up a D-line that could be one of the Big 12’s best.
Mesidor is the perfect example of a kid growing out of one role and into another. In his case, though, he brought with him the very skills that got him noticed as a youth playing football in Canada and then showcasing himself at Clearwater Academy in Florida.
“I think when I was in grade 10, I was 205 pounds playing safety and linebacker,” Mesidor said. “Every year, I suddenly gained 15 to 20 pounds. When I got to Florida, I got a growth spurt and shot up to 260.”
Must have been those grouper sandwiches at Frenchy’s Original Cafe in Clearwater.
“I came in here at 260 and currently I’m 275,” he said, obviously enjoying our pepperoni rolls while the weight staff has helped add bulk and muscle so he can handle the role of being an inside defensive lineman. “I can definitely keep that through the year, but I would like to work up to 285.”
See, he will find himself head on with the inside and be looking at double-teams over and over from the guard on one side and the center on the other.
“It’s a little more challenging due to the fact that I am inside and have a lot less space to work with, but I’m getting used to it,” Mesidor said.
Previously, his speed and technique had made him such an effective pass rusher that he led the team with five sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss last year. Now, his size and strength will be tested by double teams.
“Defeating the double team is definitely the hardest thing,” he said. “The center gets a lot of help from the guards.”
In a way, all the success he enjoyed that first year blindsided Mesidor much as he blindsided quarterbacks throughout his freshman year.
“It did surprise me,” he said. “Coming into college, I expected to be a practice player or have a role on special teams. But once I got here, I realized I could compete with these college O-linemen. It just felt normal.”
Sometimes, though, early success can become more of a problem than an asset, for opponents in this day and age of technology and analysts who find ways to catch up with a player that bursts onto the scene as did Mesidor.
“I’m expecting to have a little more attention, but that shouldn’t be much of a difference,” he said. “At the end of the day, football is football. In the film room and in practice, watching other teams, I am going to scheme against them the same as they scheme against me.”
Think about that for a moment. Mesidor, you see, overflows with confidence in his ability to not only physically dominate but to do so because he takes a mental approach to a physical game.
Inside, outside ... it really doesn’t matter to him.
“Coach told me I was ready for the nose and asked me if I wanted to play inside,” Mesidor said, referring to this off-season. “I told him I was ready for the challenge. I said, ‘Put me on the field wherever you want and I will execute.’”
WVU has been getting an influx of talent from Canada — as well as a number of European countries as Neal Brown has widened his recruiting boundaries to make up for a lack of in-state prospects compared to such states as Texas, Florida, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
And while Nikki Izzo-Brown has set up a women’s soccer pipeline to Canada and Sean Cleary a similar pipeline on women’s distance runners from the north and Bob Huggins has Gabe Osabuohien from Toronto, Neal Brown has Mesidor and Alonzo Addae starting for his defense.
“Football is a lot more common (in Canada) than people realize. I started playing because my older brother played, and my mother put me into the game to see how I would like it,” Mesidor said. “At first, I wasn’t a big fan of it because I was on the offensive side of the ball, but then the coach moved me to defense and I started hitting people and I felt a lot better.”
That is the mentality any defensive coach likes in his players. Be the hitter, not the hittee.
Early on it became apparent in Canada that he had a future in the game.
“I was approached by a coach in Canada when I was in the fifth grade and he told me with hard work I could take my talents to the United States,” Mesidor said.
That was his first step toward winding up at the Clearwater Academy, which has become a national power by taking an international approach to the game.
“Going to Florida wasn’t that much of a transition because in Canada I went to school about six hours away from home,” Mesidor said.
Last year, of course, COVID threw a road block on travel, but Mesidor did make it home after the bowl game. He was tested more often trying to get into Canada than he was tested in the classrooms at WVU.
“It was a little bit of a process,” he said. “I had to get a negative test before I went, then a negative test at the border, then another test once I got home. So that was three tests in order to cross. It was a little stressful, not knowing whether they would let me in or not.”
But he made it home and spent time with friends and family and now is back doing his thing at West Virginia at a very talented and competitive position in which Mesidor is joined by Jordan Jefferson, who got playing time last year, and 6-7, 305-pound Tennessee transfer Darel Middleton.
