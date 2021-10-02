BRIDGEPORT — Friday's contest between the East Fairmont Bees and Bridgeport Indians was enkindled by a common problem. As of Thursday, neither had an opponent for the week.
"We were going to have two weeks off after Preston couldn't play," East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. "And Bridgeport had an opening, I think Parkersburg South couldn't play, so they contacted us. They probably had a hard time getting a game so we stepped in and said 'Ya, we'd like to play.'"
With both teams claiming forfeits over COVID-impacted opponents from earlier in the year, East and Bridgeport both had a free Friday that neither wanted to spend sitting on their hands. With the two forfeitures — East Fairmont's over Preston County, and Bridgeport's over Buckhannon-Upshur— the two teams were able to partake in a game that, while not an exhibition game, does not count towards playoff rankings.
Despite the odd nature of the outing, Eakle's team was treating it as a standard fare.
"It changed things a little bit," Eakle said. "But you know, they strapped their one's up, we strapped our one's up, and it kind of went from there."
With the Bees visiting Wayne Jamison Field to face Bridgeport, East fell 46-7. The Bees kept things competitive for most of the first half, but in the second, the flood gates opened.
It only took three trips to the line of scrimmage for Bridgeport to open up the scoring Friday. After a false start, and a two yard run from Cameron Cole up the gut, Cole toted the ball again, this time around the outside, for a 72-yard touchdown. Not even a minute gone by in the first quarter, and Bridgeport led 7-0.
Offensive pass interference and illegal procedure penalties sank East's first and second drives, respectively, but they were able to contain Bridgeport's varied run scheme throughout most of the rest of the first quarter.
Clay Hershberger helped move the Bees down the field midway through the first frame, with the senior receiver's first catch coming off a tipped ball by the Bee's Alex Culp for 19 yards. Sparked by the fortuitous play, East Fairmont ventured into Bridgeport territory, and pulled out their most impressive play of the night.
Taking a shotgun snap, Bees quarterback Ian Crookshanks couldn't find anyone going through his reads, and had to escape the pocket, shedding one would-be tackler while doing so. Breaking free of two more tackles while on the run, Crookshanks eventually connected with Hershberger, who worked his way back down to his quarterback. Hershberger quickly turned back upfield and after a 36-yard gain, was tackled into the end zone by a pair of Bridgeport defenders. The Bees had tied the game 7-7 with 5:37 left in the first quarter.
Bridgeport responded with a nine-play, nearly five-minute drive that ended in a Cole one-yard touchdown run, and East could not replicate such a methodical offensive possession.
East Fairmont did not have an easy time moving the ball, but their offense was further handicapped by the frequent penalties that erased yardage and first downs multiple times Friday. With nine offensive penalties on the night, the Bees struggled to put together fruitful drives.
"It was a killer," Eakle said. "It was what, 14-7 midway through the second quarter, and we're playing, but we shoot ourselves in the foot. You can't do that against a team as good as Bridgeport. They did a great job, and we had over 100 yards of offensive penalties tonight, which is unacceptable. That starts with me, and we've got to be better so we're going to work on that this week and hopefully be better for next week."
Penalties halted several Bee drives that looked promising to that point — two third-down conversions that would be walked back due to an illegal man downfield and an illegal forward pass are two such occasions that stand out — but Bridgeport did not play an entirely clean game, either.
Bridgeport fumbled three times Friday, losing two, with East's Josiah Smith and Colin Mayo making the recoveries.
Even with the extra possessions, East's self-inflicted wounds stopped their offense from ever threatening again, except for once in the fourth quarter where the Bees would eventually turn the ball over on downs on Bridgeport's six yard line.
Hershberger had to leave the game in the first half due to injury, ending with three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Crookshanks finished 18/28 for 141 yards and a touchdown, while Seth Watkins finished with 38 yards from scrimmage and Evan Bartholow finished with 34.
Bridgeport, meanwhile, was able to make up for their missteps by recording eight runs of 20-plus yards. Cole, Anthony Spatafore, Derek Starkey, Zach Rohrig, and Mark Biafore all ran for scores Friday. East was often able to clog up the inside, but Bridgeport broke off huge runs on the outside, boasting plenty of speed and athleticism from their cadre of backs.
"We had a couple breakdowns, had a couple on some of the runs outside," Eakle said. "Give Bridgeport credit, some of their misdirections, get you going inside and they go outside. They got to the edge on a couple against us in the first half. We played OK the first half, defensively, I was a little disappointed with how our young guys did in the fourth quarter, giving up a couple big plays. I get it, we had a lot of freshmen out there but we got to be a little bit better with effort and execution."
Both teams put in their backups during the fourth quarter, as Bridgeport rode out the clock to a victory. The Indians led 27-7 at half, and never looked back, with a 53-yard touchdown run from Biafore and a 94-yard run from Rohrig highlighting their second-half action.
East has little time to dwell on the defeat. They host Phillip Barbour next Friday.
