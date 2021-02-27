PLEASANT VALLEY — It's been a steady climb for East Fairmont to get back to playing winning basketball — a series of season-by-season stepping stones, an unwavering trust in the process, if you will.
At long last, though, in the 2019-20 season, the girls' team secured a second consecutive above .500 season for the program to hit a noteworthy benchmark. They went 12-11 to achieve the back-to-back feat, a standard that is no small thing in what's been an unforgiving Big 10 Conference and an absolutely brutal intracounty landscape through the years.
"Those back-to-back winning seasons are a thing of the past," said East Fairmont coach James Beckman, who is heading into his eighth season as head coach. "Our next step is to get to that sectional championship/regional game.
"These girls are hungry, and they want to do it."
Call it earned justice from the players and coaches within the East Fairmont program or long-awaited mercy from the basketball gods, but for the first time in a long time, there's a clearer, more defined path for the Bees to get to that target goal of sectional title game/regional co-final game. No longer will East Fairmont be asked, as it has been for years, to slay a titan in county foes and annual state championship contenders, Fairmont Senior and North Marion, to reach the regional round.
Instead, the Bees will now only have to contend with Grafton and Philip Barbour for the right to, presumably, face Fairmont Senior in the sectional final after mass statewide re-alignment in accordance with the state's expansion to a four-classification system. Get past Grafton and Philip Barbour, and regardless of the outcome for East Fairmont in an East-West sectional title game, the Bees nab a spot in the regional co-final with a shot to play for a trip to the state tournament.
All of that mumbo-jumbo — theoretical matchups, sectional seeding guesswork — is simply speculatory at the moment, however, and Beckman and the Bees know it. In the here and now for East Fairmont, it's about setting up the framework to ensure all of that sectional and regional upheaval actually means something come late April.
"We're going to base a lot of what we're doing this year around the experience (back) from last year's team," said Beckman, with the Bees returning four lettered seniors in Somer Stover, Kierra Bartholow, Kianna Casuccio, and Kylea Lopez. "We are using our four seniors and the letterman experience to help lead us into the season."
That core quartet of Stover, Bartholow — both of whom are returning starters — and Casuccio and Lopez — both returning rotation players — gives the Bees a head start to balanced lineups and complementary skills. Causuccio and Lopez can share ball handling duties, and both also pack some off-the-bounce oomph. Bartholow has long been East's sniper from 3-point range. And Stover is cut from the mold of a Swiss army knife, an athletic forward-sized player who can attack off-the dribble from the perimeter or lead a fast break.
Outside of those four, though, Beckman and his staff are left with a batch of youngsters still carving out their place on the team. Junior guard Halie Lambert and sophomore guard McKenzie Moyer received extended playing time here and there last season, but for the most part, minutes and roles are up for grabs for an EFHS squad that lost a lot of production with the graduations of 2019-20 seniors Mackenize Tennant, Kayla Corley, Avery Pack and Tatum Oates.
"Losing four seniors from last year is a lot, and we're trying to fill those minutes that we lost. So you're throwing different combinations out there that work well with those four seniors. And there are some girls who saw some time last year who you're going to be asking to play bigger roles," Beckman said. "There's a lot of teaching going on. There are a lot of youngsters learning the system and what we're doing as a unit, while trying to find their role and purpose in the program."
By that same token, East Fairmont collectively as a team has a bit of discovering still to do as far as how it will make its name. The Bees have taken strides in the win-loss column in recent seasons, and Beckman has highlighted intangible qualities, such as a greater sense of family and togetherness as well as in-game toughness, as big reasons why. Those intangibles will continue over into this season, but on the court, the Bees' earmark traits are more murky.
"These (preseason) scrimmages and practices are basically that trial and error in figuring out what kind of identity we want at East Fairmont this year," Beckman said. "But when it comes to what we're emphasizing, it comes on the defensive side of the ball, because the defensive side of the ball is going to get us out of our section.
"I don't care what personnel you have, we have to play with toughness and we have to play defense. That's an important emphasis we're making this year is we have to be a better defensive team than we were last year, and we were a good defensive team last year. That goes into teaching rotations, teaching recovery, things of that nature.
"You want your defense to ignite your offense is what I've always said, so if we can play pressure defense and create turnovers that allow us to score in transition, that's what we're going to emphasize it."
