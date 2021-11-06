MORGANTOWN — They ought to bring Olivia Newton John in to sing the National Anthem on Saturday before West Virginia hosts Oklahoma State in what might be the most critical game the Mountaineers have played at Milan Puskar Stadium in quite a few seasons.
Olivia Newton John?
Yessir, for if ever a game called out for a theme song, this is it ... and there could not be a better one than "Let's Get Physical."
Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on FS1 and the career of Hall of Fame quarterback Major Harris will be celebrated between the first and second quarters as he becomes the fifth player to ever have his uniform No. 9 retired at WVU.
It is fitting that it comes against the Cowboys, for they were the Mountaineers' opponent in the 1987 Sun Bowl game and were quarterbacked by Mike Gundy, today OSU's coach and with the firing of Gary Patterson at TCU now the dean of Big 12 coaches.
Gundy, who owns five straight victories over the Mountaineers as he continues to have their number as he did in that Sun Bowl game they won, 35-33, behind Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, learned then how physical WVU can be.
He believes they are approaching that point with this year's team, which owns two straight victories over TCU and Iowa State to stand at .500 as they continue to grow before our eyes each week.
"They may be the best 4-4 team in the country," Gundy said.
Now, that is not a compliment which they went into the season hoping to hear at this point, but led by an offensive line that has showed dramatic improvement in recent days and a quarterback, Jarret Doege, who the last few weeks has seen his game improve dramatically, WVU has put together an offense that seems capable of matching its aggressive defense.
"It's the best group up front we have played," Gundy said of the offensive line that is anchored by center Zach Frazier and that has seen true freshman Wyatt Milum make huge strides forward. "I think this is the best offensive line at this point in the league. They're really playing well up front and they don't even have a senior on the offensive line."
Neal Brown is in total agreement with Gundy's assessment of his O-line.
"We're playing the way it should be played," Brown said. "We are much more physical at the point of contact and we are winning at the point of blocks. We're consistently doing a better job at the details."
Their improvement has made it possible for Leddie Brown to show off his power running with two consecutive 100-yard games while Doege has been protected enough to make use of a talented corps of wide receivers.
"Their quarterback is considerably better, in my opinion, than he was last year and they've got a couple of wideouts that can make plays. They're jelling," Gundy said.
Against Iowa State, it was Doege who led the upset by completing 30 of 46 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns. He now ranks No. 21 nationally in completions per game and No. 25 nationally in yards per game.
But if WVU is going to win the game they must slow down Oklahoma State's powerful running game, around which the offense is built.
It worries Gundy that they may be able to do it.
"This is the most physical defensive team we've played ... by far," Gundy said.
The defensive front six or seven have to live up to that billing for the Cowboys offer up a physical run game built around Jaylen Warren.
"The thing that I really respect about Jaylen is that he runs the ball angry," Brown said. "He's a violent runner. He gets downhill. He breaks tackles. It's impressive."
That is what they rely on because without it quarterback Spencer Saunders, a solid player, isn't the kind of QB that puts a team on his shoulders and carries them to victory.
"Being physical at the line of scrimmage or in the box; that's like our main motto," senior defensive tackle Dante Stills said. "Which teams establish the run game makes it tough on the defense to handle. Our main focus is to stop the run and make them do things they are not used to doing."
There isn't much OSU can't do offensively, however.
"They play great complementary football," Brown said. "They run the ball on offense. They're able to take shots and then defensively they've been lights out."
