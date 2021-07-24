FAIRMONT — The Clarksburg Water System received a boost from Washington on Friday.
Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. David McKinley, R-D-1, urged the head of the Environmental Protection Agency to address the elevated levels of lead found in the drinking water of homes served by city water.
"We were concerned to learn of the elevated levels of lead in drinking water in certain homes in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Ensuring the safety of all of the citizens of West Virginia is of the utmost importance to us. We write to request immediate assistance from the Environmental Protection Agency in providing support for residents served by the Clarksburg Water System (“the System”) as the System works to comply with the Emergency Administrative Order (“Emergency Order”) issued by the Agency and the notice of violation issued by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR)," reads the letter from lawmakers to EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
The Clarksburg Water System serves approximately 18,000 residents via 8,500 service connections. The Clarksburg system also serves as a water supply for a number of other public water systems in the area, which includes an additional 38,000 people.
On July 10, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials announced joint plans with the EPA to assist the Clarksburg Water System's efforts to identify and test older homes with lead service lines that may cause elevated lead levels in drinking water. The issue of lead water lines was first identified by staff in the DHHR's Bureau for Public Health’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program after state testing found some children with elevated levels of lead in their bloodstream.
Lawmakers asked the EPA to exercise immediate authorities, such as those available to the EPA administrator under provisions of the Safe Drinking Water Act to assist with emergencies involving public water systems by providing grants to the system. If authorities under this section have not been invoked, then what authority has EPA used to provide assistance?
Capito, McKinley and Manchin also urged the Clarksburg Water System to collaborate with the state and DHHR to comply with the Emergency Order, including efforts to coordinate sampling activities as well as provide general sampling assistance.
"If EPA is not presently working with the State and the System to provide sampling assistance, then how will EPA take action to provide support?," lawmakers wrote in their letter.
In early July, DHHR urged parents with children under the age of six who live in older homes served by the Clarksburg Water System to with their pediatrician the risks of lead exposure to determine whether precautionary blood lead testing is needed.
Studies show that exposure to lead can harm a child’s health in various ways, including causing brain and nervous system damage, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior and hearing and speech problems. There is no safe level of lead for children.
