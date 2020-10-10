MORGANTOWN — Picture Picasso doing finger painting.
Picture Secretariat pulling a milk wagon.
Picture Babe Ruth bunting.
Won't happen, right?
Neither will this ... or will it?
WVU women's basketball coach Mike Carey has coached basketball for 41 years at all levels. He thought he'd seen it all until this year when his preseason preparation turned into one unlike any other due to COVID-19.
It's got things so discombobulated that he's really thinking of doing the unthinkable — playing some zone defense this season.
"We may even try to put a zone in," Carey said during a Zoom call Thursday, the trace of an unbelieving laugh in his voice, "because of not practicing a lot and heading into the season with all these new players."
Mike Carey playing a zone? C'mon.
"I don't like to play a zone," he said.
Nobody believes that he will, certainly not WVU men's basketball coach Bob Huggins, who himself prefers to play man-to-man but has used zone when it fits his personnel.
"You guys know Mike as well as I do," Huggins said. "He'd play zone until they score. Then they will play man-to-man. He's a man-to-man guy."
That almost mimicked what Carey had said a couple of hours earlier when he talked about thinking of going to zone.
"I'd say we'll put a zone in, but I'd say we'll use it two minutes the whole year," he said.
The point, though, is that everyone in every sport, men and women, is heading into the unknown. The pandemic has affected everything that's done in college athletics, from dining to workouts to academics to practice ... and, yes, even to recruiting, as Carey found out as he rebuilt his team.
"It's just been a crazy time," Carey said. "I found out you better keep an open mind and keep adjusting or it will drive you crazy. I've just tried to stay in my little office and breathe."
Practice starts in full on Oct. 14 and Carey has a lot of new faces, including transfers.
"Three of them never even visited here before they signed and came," Carey said. "That was unique. I thought I did a better job of recruiting on Zoom calls than I would have done had they come here. The first time they were on campus was when they went to classes this summer."
"They're getting used to things. It's going to take a while. Offense, we kind of added some new stuff. We're going to try to spread the floor a little more, added a couple of new sets."
But do not feel sorry for Carey, at least for the situation as it is now because everyone's going through the same thing.
If you want to feel sorry for him, consider that he came to WVU and found himself in a conference with Connecticut when the Huskies were unbeatable and moved to the Big 12, where Baylor's Bears were of national championship caliber.
Or feel sorry for him because every year, no matter what he tried to do, injuries would devastate his team.
Now, though, he goes at it again and with a reshaped coaching staff and a different roster that doesn't have proven superstars like Meg Bulger, Tynice Martin, Bria Holmes or Naomi Davenport.
Last year proved to be a huge disappointment after starting 13-1, as the Mountaineers stumbled through conference play, the season mercifully ending with them at 17-12 ... but it was a third straight year without playing in the NCAA Tournament.
Two of the top three scorers return from last year, headed by Kysre Gondrezick, the leading scorer at 15.3 points a game. Gondrezick was more than just a scorer as she also led the team in assists at 3.2 and figures to turn in a huge senior season.
"Kysre came back in the best shape of her life," Carey said. "She's always been skilled. Now she's improved her quickness."
Hardworking Kari Niblack, a junior who averaged 10.3 and 6.9 rebounds, also is back at the power forward spot while point guard Madisen Smith, who averaged 7 points and 3 assists in back.
Carey is looking to get big time board production out of Blessing Ejiofor, a 6-5 native of Nigeria, but she is making a recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 and has missed a couple of weeks of work.
Rochelle Norris, also 6-5, is also back. She shared the center spot with Ejiofor last season.
"I think our inside game is better," Carey said. "Kari is always going to be there. I also think all our post players are better. Rochelle has gone better. Blessing is playing stronger and Esmery Martinez understands a lot more."
Martinez was a freshman last year and contributed 5.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.
"Then you add in Ariel Cumming and we're deeper than we have been in a while in the paint," Carey said.
There are six new faces: Georgia Tech transfer Jasmine Carson; Ariel Cummings out of Chipola (Fla.) College; Mississippi State transfer Jayla Hemingway, Abby Ogle out of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, and freshmen JeAnna Cunningham and Taziah Jenks.
Hemingway already has been cleared to play by the NCAA and Cummings is still awaiting her clearance waiver.
That's a lot of people to be breaking in all at once.
"With what we do and the speed we go, it's going to be an adjustment period," Carey said.
That's why he can't wait to get at it going full speed. To date he's only been allowed eight hours a week on the floor with the team and four hours in the weight room.
Carey is still working on the schedule but did confirm that there will be two Big 12 conference games played in December. He has scheduled six of seven non-conference games including a tournament in Las Vegas and games against Tennessee and James Madison.
