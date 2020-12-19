FAIRMONT — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce could not host its annual awards dinner this year because of safety recommendations for the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Chamber President Tina Shaw said she still wanted to give out a few awards to some of the people who did the most to help the community through the pandemic. The Chamber honored Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, and Michael Angelucci, administrator of the Marion County Rescue Squad.
"Out of all of the awards that we give every year, Jonathan [Board] and I felt these were the two most important awards," Shaw said. "We did not want the year to go by without recognizing the two of you for everything you have done. You are both our heroes, so we are very happy."
White was named Citizen of The Year and Angelucci was named Public Servant of The Year.
Both recipients said they just do the best they can for the people of the county, and they would not be able to do their jobs without the other person.
"Michael Angelucci is a true hero," White said. "You look at all the accomplishments we have been able to accomplish under his direction, his leadership, and I really so much appreciate the opportunity that he and I have had working together over the years."
Angelucci, too, credits White for supporting the Rescue Squad and health care in the region.
"I have reached out to Lloyd with so many questions on how to handle this pandemic with health care workers and our first responders," Angelucci said. "He has always had an answer, he has always been there for our rescue squad and our first responders."
Angelucci also said he is thankful for White's dedication to bringing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Marion County, which he administered to members of the Rescue Squad Wednesday.
"Lloyd has been phenomenal," Angelucci said. "Helping us at the Rescue Squad; getting the vaccine, it has been within 24 hours of receiving it and already our first responders are getting vaccinated this afternoon."
Jonathan Board, chair of the Chamber of Commerce executive board, said he owes it to White and Angelucci for their dedication to keeping a hospital in the region as well, and the least the Chamber could do was recognize them for their work.
"From our perspective, were it not for both of you, we would be in terrible shape today," Board said. "We are truly indebted to you both."
