FAIRMONT — The Student Government Association at Fairmont State University collected enough money to pack 130 boxes with gifts to give to children in need throughout Marion County.
Its members collected so much money in donations, that they were also able to buy food and necessities to give to those families as well.
"The first plan we just asked all the schools for their most underprivileged," said Zach Taylor, SGA member. "Some of the schools couldn't give us a full 15, some gave us more than 15, but we were able to take care of all of the students and then have money left over for food drives."
The SGA started the drive, Christmas with a Falcon, about a month ago, and asked students, community members and local businesses for donations. SGA President Frankie Delapas said the initial goal for the project was to collect $8,000, but the SGA ended up collecting about $13,000.
"We really did reach out to the Marion County community and they responded very positively," Delapas said. "Me and Zach went around a few days and just asked some local businesses and that went really well."
In order to impact the people most in need through this drive, Delapas said he asked the Marion County School system and different elementary school principals for the names of students they believed needed help. Being able to provide these families with Christmas gifts and necessary food and supplies was an extra benefit of the drive.
"We started around the beginning of November getting everything together," Delapas said. "We decided to get items that they need over the holiday season like cleaning supplies and laundry detergent and stuff like that."
On Friday, members of the SGA loaded up the food they collected and dropped it off at Pleasant Valley Elementary and Fairview Elementary schools.
Pleasant Valley Principal Kim Middlemas said the donations will help many families in her school.
"There are so many people in need this holiday season," Middlemas said. "We already send food every Wednesday to families, so this will be additional food for them to carry them through the holiday season."
On Monday, the SGA members will drop off the Christmas presents to the rest of the schools in the county. Taylor said he is grateful to help those in need, and believes this was the best way the SGA can make an impact in the community.
"Just being able to help the community," Taylor said. "We have a huge role and just being able to satisfy those needs."
Delapas, too, said he is happy to kick start a new initiative like this, and he hopes to be surprised again next year by the amount of community support given to the university.
"We ended up breaking that goal by a lot," Delapas said. "We just have a lot of community help, and we were surprised to make that much money."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.