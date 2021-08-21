FAIRMONT — The first meeting of the recently renewed partnership among the Marion County Commission, Fairmont City Council and Marion Regional Development Corp. took place Friday morning at a one-time meeting place on Leonard Avenue.
The topic, in a nutshell — economic development. With the common goal of boosting Marion County’s economy, members entered the meeting knowing they have a steep road ahead. And yet the mood was one of optimism.
Throughout the hour-long meeting, members discussed and realistically appraised the tasks in front of them, which range from minor licensing to larger scale studies.
“I am excited that we’ve joined forces with the city and the MRDC to have a unified voice representing Marion County,” Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott said. “We haven’t had that for several years now. These are corporate leaders — tapping into this talent is something we need to do.”
The groups had parted ways several years ago, but realized eventually, like peanut butter and chocolate, that they just might be better together.
And the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.
The first hurdle, a small one, is dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s on all of the agreements with the involved parties. With these signed agreements comes funding, which amounts to about $30,000 each from the city and the county. Other participating organizations will not only add to the coffer but also to the group’s momentum.
“The county agreement was accepted and passed and we received funding,” MRDC President Nick Fantasia said. “The city agreement has been accepted and passed, and we’re waiting for the 30 day period for it to become law.”
The next step, said Fantasia, is finalizing the agreement with the state’s development organization.
“Once we have the West Virginia Development Office agreement in place, that will get us over our first major obstacle toward reestablishing our Certified Development Community status, which we lost because we did not have a unified economic development effort for the city and county,” Fantasia said.
“Will they match funds?” asked Tina Shaw, president of Marion County Chamber of Commerce, referring to the funding that will come as a result of the agreement.
“I don’t know if they’ll match exact funds like the city and the county,” Fantasia said, “but they’ll match something. I think previously they gave us $20,000.”
In addition to state funding, the group will look to the federal government for financial backing. But to gain federal funding, and even state funding in many cases, the group will have to jump through many hoops.
“The way we’ve received money [in the past] for the [Gateway] Connector, the bridges, the water plant and those types of projects, we followed a formula,” Fantasia said. “And right now we don’t have the components for the formula.”
One ingredient in the formula is to gain Certified Development Community status through the state. Another is the completion of a housing study, and a third is the completion of a multimodal study.
“We’ve got to rebuild that series of tools to go after that money,” Fantasia said.
A multimodal study will look at the many ways residents get around, including walking, cycling, driving, public transit, as well as the combinations in which these modes of transportation are used. With the completion of a multimodal study, Marion County will be in a position to apply for and receive federal and state funding.
“In order for us to do what we used to do, which was acquire federal money, there’s going to have to be an updated housing study,” Fantasia said. “I met with Sheena Hunt of Region 6[Workforce Development Board], and she agrees, and she’s interested in collaborating with us on a housing study. Then we’ll have to work with Fairmont and Pleasant Valley, and White Hall and the other municipalities as well. But there are some things that have to happen before we get to that point.”
“When we go after project money,” Fantasia said, “the federal representatives will have a project coordinator on their staff. There’s a laundry list — you have to show how your project facilitates improvements in housing, transportation, economic development as a whole. And if you can show how it is successfully meeting guidelines and criteria, at that point you submit. Then once you submit, it goes through their budgetary process.”
Going forward, the group will commission the necessary studies, but some information is already available.
“We don’t have to do everything from whole cloth,” Fantasia said. “There are components the city already has, and there are components WVU has facilitated — specific to the housing discussion. Then what we’ll have to do is assemble those components.”
The group will meet again during the third week of September on a date yet to be determined.
