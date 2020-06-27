FAIRMONT — Along with their traditional caps and gowns, seniors participating in Fairmont Senior High's delayed commencement Friday night wore protective face masks in order to keep in line with safety guidelines issued under the coronavirus pandemic.
The masks only told part of the story, however, because although they were able to celebrate graduation in person Friday, many of the formalities such as student and faculty speeches had already been read in a previous virtual graduation ceremony.
Several of the class officers reflected on their experiences of growing up in a changing world in a virtual commencement ceremony that took place prior to the in-person commencement.
"March 13, 2020, a day that seniors all across the state of West Virginia will remember for the rest of their lives," said Keyonna Hilson, class president of the 2020 seniors, in a virtual address. "We have been one of the most iconic and diverse classes that has ever set foot in this school.
"We were born into a world of panic with the 9/11 tragedy... Now we are about to enter the fire of our adult lives in the middle of a worldwide pandemic."
Despite the trials they faced, 195 seniors were set to graduate from the school this year. According to Karen Finnamore, principal of Fairmont Senior, although not every seniors attended the ceremony, she was happy the school was able to have an in-person graduation.
"We wanted to do something for them face-to-face," Finnamore said. "Whatever we can do, we have been trying to do a lot of things for the kids to recognize them, with the signs and the virtual graduation."
In her speech to the students, Finnamore noted the tragedies that started off these students' lives, and the current pandemic that has also transformed the world around them.
"These two tragedies which bookend your childhood tell me one thing: the world needs you," she said in her address. "In addition to looking for the helpers, you're now tasked with being the helpers people can look for."
Despite the unlucky circumstances, several graduating seniors recorded words of encouragement which played in a virtual graduation ceremony that was posted online several weeks ago. The theme of challenges played a role in many of their addresses to their peers.
"Even though this year hasn't gone exactly as planned, it's just another challenge life has thrown at us," said graduating senior Kylie Kiser-Shaver said in a virtual address.
Some students also believe the sacrifices they had to make were necessary to pursue their ultimate goal in life, whatever it may be.
"Being willing to sacrifice the little things might be necessary to reach your ultimate goal, whatever it may be," said graduating senior Tyler Harrison in a virtual address.
Overall, the class members agreed that their childhoods and high school careers were marked by unusual circumstances, and they would be forever changed and drawn together because of their shared experience.
"Making the world a better place can be done through simple genuine acts, anything to help others realize their worth," said graduating senior Leigha Jordan in her virtual address.
