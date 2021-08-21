FAIRMONT — As members of the U.S. aviation sector celebrated National Aviation Day this week, Pierpont Community and Technical College once again prepared to take students to new heights through it aviation maintenance technology program.
Pierpont’s aviation program is an associate of applied science degree that trains students to work in the field of aircraft technology. Students learn to perform maintenance, remove and replace components, troubleshoot and repair aircraft systems.
"We take tremendous pride in preparing our students for their careers in aviation maintenance," Pierpont Director of Aviation Technology Dr. Brad Gilbert said. "We have companies like Mitsubishi and Pratt and Whitney calling us looking for employees because of the reputation of our program and we are able to provide them with highly skilled and qualified workers."
Upon completion of the program, students are qualified to take the Federal Aviation Administration Part 147 tests. Although preparing for these exams can be daunting, Pierpont provides a test prep course to prepare workers to pass these exams.
"We offer our FAA Test Prep course during our winter session beginning Dec. 6. We give not only former students but workers from around the area a chance to prepare for these exams that can help expand their careers," Gilbert said.
The aviation program at Pierpont has also partnered with local counties to take courses directly to local high school students.
"We signed a memorandum of understanding that allows high school students to begin taking dual enrollment courses for our program as early as their junior year," Gilbert. "If they follow through with the program, they can complete their dual enrollment courses and take two semesters of classes and a summer session and be ready for their career."
Currently, students from Marion, Harrison and Taylor counties can participate in the dual enrollment courses.
Since classes began Aug. 16, officials at Pierpont have been working to reassess the future of the college now that it is no longer in the shadow of Fairmont State University.
In his "State of the College" address on Aug. 10, Pierpont Interim President Anthony Hancock said Pierpont and Fairmont State are not competing institutions, but both offer unique programs and have their “own space in higher education.” As part of a negotiated agreement with Fairmont State, all of Pierpont’s programs and offices must be off the university's Locust Avenue campus by June 30, 2022.
A working group has been meeting since spring to devise how a reorganized Pierpont would look like when complete. The goal is to strengthen the school’s offerings of associate of arts degrees for students who wish to transfer to 4-year institutions while also strengthening workforce development programs, according to Pierpont Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Waide.
"The creation of academies under general education ... will allow us to innovate and create a broader, more robust degree inventory of our associate of arts degrees ... focusing on the development of 2-year degrees that have a core of 30 credit hours of general education across ... the top five baccalaureate degrees [in the region]," Waide said.
