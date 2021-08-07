MORGANTOWN — Last year, West Virginia University opened its summer football drills under a curtain of uncertainty, COVID-19 forced football teams across America to redesign their approach to practicing for the new season.
They had hoped they could return to normal this year, but it hasn’t happened.
COVID-19 — same disease, new variety — remains a growing concern and something new has been added, that being the uncertainty of how players will react to the news that broke a week or so ago that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.
That, of course, threatens the very existence of the Big 12 and West Virginia’s place in a Power 5 conference and West Virginia coach Neal Brown knew it was something he needed to address with his team.
“I have no crystal ball,” Brown said after the first workout of the year was completed. “I have no idea how it’s going to play out.”
The truth is, no one does, although it appears certain that Oklahoma and Texas will exit the conference by 2025 and probably two years before that. With rumors spreading rapidly that Kansas, the basketball power of the Big 12, is ready to jump to the Big Ten, seismic reaction seems certain in the conferences.
So how does Brown sooth it over with his players?
“What I do know, though, is West Virginia, for a really long time, has been in a bunch of different conferences and played at a high level. The success of our men’s basketball program and our football program will dictate that we will be in a good landing spot,” Brown said.
Whether it will be the Big 12 revisited, the ACC, which is the best fit; the Big Ten the second best fit; the SEC a monetary dream come true, or the nightmare of a new conference that would involve merging the existing Big 12 teams with the PAC 12, no one knows.
“I can’t project what that looks like,” Brown said. “For the foreseeable future, we’re in the Big 12. We’re getting ready to play in the Big 12. We’re happy members there. It’s not going to affect anything we’re doing this year. We’re playing the same schedule.”
While this is true, the emotions all become different. Think of the juices flowing when WVU meets Texas, as if they wouldn’t be fired up on both sides anyway.
And think of playing Oklahoma, perhaps a last chance to beat them as a member of the Big 12, something WVU has never done.
Brown is trying to downplay the importance of the split.
“That’s the way I talk about it to our guys. ‘Hey, we’ve had several different conferences. The one common thing is in football we’ve always played football at a really high level here and we’ve handled those changes whatever they may be. And we’ll do that moving forward as well.”
As for his approach on COVID-19, that hasn’t changed much from last year.
“Unfortunately, it’s still alive and well,” Brown said. “We’re still using a lot of precautions. Almost every member of our staff is vaccinated. A high percentage of our team is vaccinated, but not everyyone. My preference would be for everybody to be vaccinated, but each individual has a choice and we don’t have 100 percent at this point.”
One suspects the number could jump to near 100 percent the first time some player has to miss a game due to COVID-19.
Last year, through camp, Brown had split squads and it worked so well that he decided to bring it back at least for the first week of camp.
“We do a lot of drill work special teams-wise by splitting the squad and we found some guys that really helped us last year on special teams. We wouldn’t have recognized them if we hadn’t split the practices because they probably would have been on the scout team,” Brown said.
“Because of the split squads, they got reps and were very proficient in drills. Also, during the season you experience injuries. Now we’re under the normal rules — the four-game redshirt rule — so these young players are getting quality reps so when we have to use them, they will be more prepared to do that.”
As for injuries as camp opens, WVU is in pretty good shape. Tight end Mike O’Laughlin is out with a minor injury. Linebacker JaCorey Hammett is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last year in high school and is a ways away from being ready to play and safety Naim Muhammad had offseason surgery and is out for a few more weeks.
The good news was that kicker Evan Staley kicked for the first time since being injured nine months ago and was put under pressure at the end of practice and made a field goal try.
Freshman Jalen Johnson has not yet enrolled in school or reported. Brown said he expects him in the fall but did not sound as if it were a certainty as he said it.
