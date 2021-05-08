WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — After being cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, the Dandelion Festival is coming back to White Sulphur Springs.
While there are going to be some differences this year, festival-goers can expect much of the same events. This includes a parade, live music, veteran's services, and children's activities. However, according to Katherine Shelton, the vice president of the West Virginia Dandelion Festival Committee and pageant director, there are a few things that will not be back until 2022. One of the primary events this affects is the art show.
Shelton said that she is excited to be "able to safely allow folks to get out and enjoy all of the beautiful updates that have been happening to downtown White Sulphur Springs. It is amazing! The energy in White Sulphur Springs and the ongoing efforts to keep traditions alive while staying current." There are many things that make this festival special. According to Shelton, one of these things is that, "every year our festival includes a free luncheon for all veterans and their families followed by a Memorial service honoring those residents who served our country over the years," Shelton went on to say that she felt the luncheon is a beautiful way to "round out our weekend events. Honoring and remembering."
The festival, which takes place on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30, will also include fun events for both children and adults. The festival will kick off on Friday, May 28 with the Sip N Stroll at the Valley View Country Club between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, May 29, vendors will be set up along Main Street beginning at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until dusk. During this time there will also be a wide array of activities happening throughout town. Several free activities for children will be located at the green space next to Midland Park Trail between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. At 11:30 a.m. an event called Walk & Talk like a Chicken will be held on the main stage beside Big Draft Brewery. A Teddy Bear Picnic will be held from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Sugar Bear.
There will be live music available throughout the day on Saturday. The first performance will begin at noon on the main stage. At this time, festival-goers will have the opportunity to listen to Adam DeGraff, a Rock Violinist. At 2:00 p.m. the stage will be turned over to the Thomas Taylor Band who will play traditional country music. Between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys will regale those in attendance with their musical stylings. Music will be halted between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to allow for the Dandy Legs Contest to be held on the Main Stage, registration begins at 6:15 p.m. and the contest at 6:30 p.m. After the contest concludes, the band Deep State will take the main stage.
Between 7 and 9 p.m., there will be a Cruise-In along the Main Street bridge. At 10 p.m. the festivities will come to a close with a fireworks display that will be visible from downtown White Sulphur Springs.
On Sunday, May 30, a free Veteran's BBQ luncheon will be held at the Paisley Park Pavillion from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. At the conclusion of the luncheon, a Veteran's Memorial Ceremony will begin on the main stage. At 4:00 p.m. the weekend will finish off with a bang as the Dandelion Festival Parade begins its path along Main Street.
For more information, visit the festival's website at wvdandelionfestival.com. You can also keep a check on the "WV Dandelion Festival" Facebook for updates.
Dandelions, while considered weeds by most, are actually fascinating plants. According to Healthline, they have several health benefits. For example, dandelion greens contain vitamins such as A, C, K, E and a small amount of B vitamins as well as folate. In addition to this, dandelions are also full of antioxidants. Because of this, dandelions are so much more than just a "weed." Celebrate the humble plant while enjoying a fun weekend at the 2021 West Virginia Dandelion Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.