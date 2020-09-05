Delegates ask Justice to not change COVID-19 data reporting methodology

MORGANTOWN — All five members of the West Virginia House of Delegates from Monongalia County have banded together to ask that positive COVID-19 case reporting data not be changed to remove WVU's cases from the county' totals.
Delegates Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Evan Hansen, Rodney Pyles, John Williams and Danielle Walker, all D-Monongalia, sent a letter Friday urging Gov. Jim Justice to stick with the current system, and to include positive cases of WVU students among other COVID-19 cases being reported as having occurred in Monongalia County.
“WVU is not a bubble,” said Hansen. “None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red on the state’s color-coded map,” he said, “but it’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see.”
The letter commends Justice and his staff for devising the color-coded map, which has received praise from Dr. Deborah Birx, virus adviser to President Donald Trump, characterizing the map as "reasonable and transparent."
"Some are advocating for changing the rules at this late date, just days before the first Saturday map is scheduled to be published, so that positive tests of WVU students no longer count toward the county's seven-day rolling average. We do not agree with this change. None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red, but it's not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see," states the letter.
In Friday's 10 a.m. COVID-19 report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Mon County had 1,294 people who had tested positive for the virus since testing began in March. Five deaths out of the state total of 243 deaths from COVID-19 are from Mon County.
“We are all concerned about our children and would prefer they were in school,” said Walker, “but with so many infections, and so many vulnerable people, we’ve got to look at the big picture. We can’t put blinders on.”
The five Delegates acknowledged in the letter that many important interests need to be juggled. Nevertheless, they believe the health of the public should be the paramount concern.
“By excluding positive cases from WVU from the total cases for the county, we would be putting other needs first. We cannot ignore the fact that we are in the midst of a global pandemic in which over 850,000 people have lost their lives,” she said.
“As elected officials of this county,” said Pyles, “we felt that it was important for the Governor to hear our voices.” Delegate Williams agreed, stating that many citizens had urged the Delegates to take action.
