Experienced Lady Polar Bears seek to take back sectional throne on the pitch

FAIRMONT — The last time the Fairmont Senior High Lady Polar Bears played a soccer game, it was a marathon, the ultimate test of endurance and sustainability at every level. FSHS and rival East Fairmont went at it for a full 80 minutes, two 10-minute sudden death overtime periods, and a full round of penalty kicks in a do-or-die sectional semifinal before the Lady Bees finally triumphed in a second, sudden-death round of penalty kicks.
The game — which will long stand as an all-time classic in the annals of the East-West rivalry — was a breakthrough victory for East Fairmont as the program's first over FSHS since 2003. The game for Fairmont Senior, however, was a gut punch that marked the end of its season, the end of its sectional reign, and, based on the team's preseason approach to the upcoming season thus far, a learning moment for 2020.
This season's Lady Polar Bears, which will be under the direction of Jeff King, who has taken over for Jon Cain as the head man after serving as an assistant on Cain's staff last season, have adopted an emphasis thus far this summer: In a battle of persistence and a trial of stamina, they'll no longer be on the losing side.
"Whatever our conditioning was last year, we want to make it a focus this year. It will play, definitely what I feel is, a bigger role," King said. "We didn't slack off last year, but our conditioning wasn't a definitive thing for us — we did it along with everything else. This year, we want to be conditioned to the point where that never comes into play for us during a game."
King has brought back former 2018 FSHS assistant coach Buddy LeMasters to the team's coaching staff, and he's also brought aboard a new face in Joel Parker as another assistant, who has essentially been acting as the team's conditioning coach since the Lady Polar Bears were permitted to return to team activities on June 8. Parker has been directing conditioning-specific portions of practice for about 30 minutes almost daily, King said, throughout the three-week live practice period.
"It's been a big adjustment for everybody," said rising senior midfielder/forward Tricia LeMasters. "I feel for the Class of 2020 for not having their spring season, and getting back into it now has been a weird little struggle.
"Everyone is putting their full effort in."
Thus far, King and his staff have used the three-week period more as an extension of the preceding four weeks of conditioning while also dabbling in standard ball work related to touch, handling and passing. There hasn't been much, if any, scheme-specific work nor outlined configurations as far as the team's lineup or which players will be playing where, according to King.
"With the returning players as well as our new players coming in, I think our scheme will be a little bit different because dimensionally we're a little bit different team this year. What worked last year we may not have the personnel for this year," King said. "We've kind of taken the view of, 'Last year was last year. We're done with it.' We're going to take personnel that we have this year and develop a game plan going forward with it."
Last year's Lady Polar Bears were a more defensive-oriented group, but it was never quite clear if that was due more to design or necessity. The positions and strengths of the team's most accomplished players last season — defensive-style midfielders Avary King and Sidney Greene, and center back Alisha Hayhurst — naturally tilted the team more toward defense, but the Polar Bears also never found a consistent scoring punch to turn the tide more evenly in the direction of offense. Last season's coaching staff also experimented a lot with different lineups, switching player positions and using a deep bench while vying for a potential remedy.
That thinking and tinkering never truly unveiled a solution last season, as evidenced by the team's sectional semifinal loss, but its residual effects lurk as a potential boon for the Polar Bears this season. Fairmont Senior graduated just three players from last year's squad, the most notable being King, a two-year captain, setting the table for FSHS's new coaching staff to inherit a quality, versatile roster with plenty of experience.
"I'm excited for the season because we have seven seniors this year I believe it is," said LeMasters, a 2018 all-state first team selection who missed all of last season with a torn ACL. "Most of us have played together since U12 (under-12 league) so we're all looking for a bright season and hopefully a trip to states this year."
LeMasters' return from her 2019 knee injury will go a long way in sparking optimism for this season's Lady Polar Bears. Her presence will give an immediate and ample scoring jolt to an FSHS offense that fared just fine in 2019 in areas such as possession, ball handling and passing — thanks in large part to the advanced technical skill sets of '19 freshmen Kate Gribben and Adaline Cinalli — but lacked a powerful and undeniable finisher. LeMasters, who said, overall, her knee is basically at full health, is a proven and vetted goal scorer with the technical craft, strong leg and gritty determination that makes defenses tremble. LeMasters, alongside Gribben and Cinalli in Year 2, has the overall makeup of a dynamic offensive trio.
Elsewhere, Hayhurst, a rising senior, is a rock-solid fulcrum as the nucleus of the team's defensive backline. Since being tossed to the wolves and holding her own rather impressively as a freshman on a 2017 Fairmont Senior team with legitimate state title aspirations, she's accrued a more thorough track record than anyone on the team — she's a speedster and she gets a little better every season at playing the defensive angles, whether she's part of a two-center back backline or in more of a sweeper role.
Rising junior Rebecca Cox is back after starting every game at goalkeeper last season, where she made tremendous strides, and rising junior Joshlynn Boone is another established backline returnee. Rising seniors Sidney Greene, Eden Williams, Emma Hedrick, Mila Kusich, and 2019 East Fairmont High transfer Seneca Arbogast have played ample minutes across the entire lineup throughout their respective careers to this point. All five have flashed scoring capability at times, but they'll also slot into more defensive roles without a grovel if it's in the team's best interest.
"In my opinion we have a lot more talent," LeMasters said comparing this year's Fairmont Senior to the one she last played with two seasons ago in 2018, a squad that lost to Oak Glen in double overtime in the regional championship. "Just numbers-wise, we have a lot more travel ball players this year and the work rate is really high during practices.
"Everyone is willing to put in the extra effort to get to the next level which is what we all want."
