FAIRMONT — City council member Tom Mainella said he plans to initiate a conversation about reviving a once-active program to aggressively dismantle structural blight in neighborhoods around the city.
In response to complaints from former Fairmont code enforcer Anthony Horton regarding crumbling and abandoned structures in the Jackson Addition of Fairmont, Mainella, a longtime council member and former mayor, said he plans to address the situation when a new council convenes in early 2021.
“If we want to fulfill our responsibility to the people who depend upon us, when the new council is seated in January, we need to empower the city manager to crank up the demolition program again,” Mainella said.
Mainella said the city’s demo program is budgeted at $400,000 annually, but changes in the city manager’s office in recent years have allowed the program to lose momentum.
Mainella said it’s unfair for property owners to have to tolerate eyesores next door.
“Why should somebody who takes pride in the ownership of their house — they keep it painted, keep the grass mowed, have flowers planted — have to live next door to an abandoned house where the roof is down in the basement? It’s not fair,” Mainella said.
He said it is city council’s job to ensure blight is removed because private citizens have little legal recourse when faced with dilapidated structures in their neighborhoods.
“Homeowners can’t do anything on their own in regards to this issue. They rely on the city of Fairmont to go in there and remedy the situation. It’s like fixing potholes or anything else. It’s a quality of life issue and something that needs to be done,” Mainella said.
Horton said last week he and another Jackson Addition stakeholder toured the neighborhood with Mayor Brad Merrifield.
“The mayor met with myself and my neighbor, Ogden Bennett. We took him out and drove around and showed him what needed to be done and what wasn’t being done,” Horton said.
Horton said the meeting with the mayor went well.
“He agreed with us that the city needs to step up its enforcement efforts. The mayor said he would be happy to play a part in it,” Horton said.
Mainella said an aggressive city demolition program was enacted in early 2017 and substantial government funding was allotted to raze abandoned structures.
“The program identified all properties that needed repaired or razed. And the city put pressure on the people who were still around who owned them. It made people accountable for the blighted property that they owned and forced them to comply by threat of criminal complaint,” Mainella said. “In some cases, they issued criminal summons to make these people tear houses down.”
In other cases, the city of Fairmont would acquire abandoned properties at tax sales and, upon gaining ownership, those structures would be torn down.
Mainella said the program began to lose momentum when both Robin Gomez, the former city manager, and Martha Richards, who was Gomez’s lieutenant in charge of overseeing the razing of buildings, left Fairmont government to take another position.
Gomez’s temporary replacement, Bruce McDaniel, served as interim city manager for six months before Valerie Means was named city manager, but by then, the demolition program had lost steam and has not recovered since, Mainella said.
“The city is the only mechanism that can go in there and take care of it. One thing for sure that a city council and city manager can do is clean up the city. Is it easy? No, it takes time. It takes a lot of behind-the-scenes legal work to gain right-of-entry and track down owners, but it can and should be done,” he said.
Mainella disagrees with Horton’s contention that Jackson Addition isn’t being addressed by the city because the neighborhood is primarily Black residents.
“It’s not a black-white issue. It’s more of an issue of old neighborhoods compared to new neighborhoods. The neighborhoods out in Jackson Addition and down on Benoni and up above View Avenue are the oldest neighborhoods in Fairmont and you’d expect them to have more dilapidated houses,” Mainella said. “It’s part of the evolution of the neighborhoods. Fifty years from now, what are considered new neighborhoods today will probably have bad houses.”
Mainella said it is often difficult to locate the legal owner of old properties.
“The people who lived in some of those houses died 50 or 60 years ago. The people the houses were left to are probably dead, too. And if anybody still owns them, it’s the third-generation heirs who are probably strung-out all over hell’s half-acre,” Mainella said.
He said he knows firsthand how challenging it can be to track down heirs to dilapidated buildings.
“When the city tore the Pitrolo’s store building down on Pennsylvania Avenue, it had to get 48 heirs to sign-off on that. They were mostly third-generation heirs. That was my family and I was very familiar with the situation,” Mainella said.
Mainella said it’s time the city manager makes community blight a bigger priority.
“I hope to have people who are receptive to the idea that we need to ramp up this program again, even if we need to hire an employee devoted just to demolition. As far as I’m concerned, that’s money well-spent,” he said.
As for Horton, he said his recent visit with the mayor coupled with Mainella’s commitment to addressing the conditions of Jackson Addition gives him optimistism the situation in his neighborhood might improve.
“A zero-tolerance policy is really the only way to truly enforce the property maintenance code and put together a real program to address these issues in our neighborhood,” Horton said. “I’m just hoping we can get this program up and running and have some accountability in checking the progress on code enforcement in our community. “
