Fairmont Kiwanis Club marks 100th anniversary

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Kiwanis Club has been pursuing its mission of helping kids and young people in the area for so long, its members have seen its beneficiaries grow up themselves.
Through its community action initiatives, the Kiwanis Club has not only touched the lives of children in the community, but it has created opportunities for them to be involved as well, through the creation of clubs at different educational levels.
"We have a whole setup for helping students become service-oriented in their community," said Rayman Richardson, former president and current member of the Fairmont Kiwanis Club. "So they do a lot of service things in their community through their Kiwanis Club."
On July 14, the local Kiwanis Club chapter turned 100 years old, but could not hold a celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the club members plan to hold some kind of observance once all its members can get together safely.
Richardson said the club was one of the first of its kind in West Virginia, formed after clubs organized in Wheeling and in Charleston. Although it only has a little over a dozen members now, Richardson said the club at one point had more than 100.
"There was a real movement across the United States to form service clubs," Richardson said. "One-hundred years ago, it started with nine people. At the end of 1920, it was at 130. Businesses and banks from all around sent representatives to be part of this where they're helping out with the community."
In an email, Richardson listed several projects the Fairmont Kiwanis Club has worked on in year's past. He said the club created clubs for youth, including K-Kids on the elementary school level, Builders Club on the middle school level, Key Clubs on the high school level and most recently, a Circle K Club at the college level at Fairmont State University.
Having been involved in Kiwanis since 1979, he has been involved in the Kiwanis club's global goal "to eradicate Iodine Deficiency Disorders. Kiwanis and their sponsored youth clubs raised $100 million to iodize common table salt to eliminate goiters and mental retardation of the public."
The club also helped in the Eliminate Project, for which its members raised money to help fight the disease of tetanus in newborn babies, mainly in developing countries. Richardson said being part of these worldwide projects is one of the most satisfying aspects of being in the club.
"You get a sense of community within the group that you're doing this as a community organization," Richardson said.
Dick Bowyer is current president of the Fairmont Kiwanis Club, and has been involved in the club for 40 years, alongside Richardson. He agreed that the service the group performs is the best part of the group, because he believes it makes a difference.
"The commitment of Kiwanis is to serve youth and to create a better world and to serve the community with projects that are instrumental and helpful to children and youth," Bowyer said. "It feels good to be part of an organization that actually does those sorts of things."
Bowyer also said the sense of camaraderie in the group is satisfying, even though the club has not been able to meet in person for the last few months.
"The fellowship of being able to get together," Bowyer said. "The fellowship and the source of information about meaningful activities and advancement in the community have been a very interesting part."
Richardson said he and the other members of the club plan to get together for an official 100th anniversary once it is deemed safe to hold gatherings once again. In the meanwhile, he recalled the slogans the Kiwanis Club has had over the years, exemplifying the mission of providing help to children the group pushes.
"For a number of years, our motto or slogan was 'We build,'" Richardson said. "Our emphasis was on children. We changed our slogan from 'We Build' to 'Serving the Children of the World.'"
