FAIRMONT — While most have cans of old paint and or their car parked in their garage, Terry Burton turned his into a museum filled with artifacts commemorating the past and those who served in the armed forces.
After his mother died in 1998, he became a politician in England and, as a politician, he was asked to support the World War II Normandy veterans. On the 60th anniversary of D-Day, veterans of World War II wanted to travel back to the battlefield but there was no money for it.
“The government made an announcement said ‘Well, we donated a lot of money to take the old boys back on the 50th anniversary of D-Day and we thought that was going to be it,’” said Burton, who is a native of the UK.
Burton said the conversation became problematic when told his colleagues that the World War II veterans were still living and wanted to make the trip back to Normandy again.
“They announced that they were going to use the national lottery. They would give them free passports. This was in February, they’re going in June, right?,” Burton said.
He said this is how he started collecting things. Burton was asked if he would serve as chairman in the UK of the Normandy Veterans Association.
“I said well I’m not a Normandy veteran. I said your own constitution of your own association says the only people allowed to be on the head table are authentic genuine Normandy veterans,” Burton said.
The vets said they were all too old to serve in the position, and they wanted some young blood to be part of the organization. When he became the chairman, he started raising thousands of dollars through different charitable organizations.
“Of course, they used to give me bits and then I used to find posters and things and they would give me little badges and stuff and we would make up displays. They all got involved in it,” Burton said.
Schools used to ask the veterans to come and talk to students dressed in uniform and wearing their medals.
“Then the kids all wanted their pictures taken with the veterans,” Burton said.
Burton has a plethora of artifacts, including items from the Holocaust. He had a display dedicated to Peter Sinclair, a Jewish man who escaped Nazi Berlin. Burton had his passport on display.
“I just got hooked. I’m just fascinated by them and they were asking for help,” Burton said.
Burton said he grew up amid the Blitz of London. He said the ruins were his playground. Burton was born in the 1940s.
“They were bombing us all through the 40s until 1945, so I was two years old by then,” Burton said.
He said people lived off ration books all through the 50s. London didn’t rebuild completely until the 1960s.
“There are still sites down in London they never bothered to rebuild,” he said.
He said D-Day was the liberation, and because of that, he is forever connected to it. Burton was 15 when he left school and went into the Air Force. The cockpit of a place was his office space.
“I just stayed in it and by the time I was 25, I was flying. Then we went to Malaysia when they were having their conflict with the terrorism and Communist insurgence,” Burton said.
He was also sent to Guam where he served. He came to America in the early 70s and has been in the U.S. ever since, on and off.
When asked if he would continue to add to his collection, he said he needed to stop. He said he would still work on his displays, however.
“I’ve met some fascinating people in my time,” Burton said.
Burton also has a plane he built that is half scale at 15 feet long. He said he used to take it around on a trailer and show it off. He also has a military Land Rover.
In the U.S., its customary to lay wreaths on Memorial Day. In England, poppies are used in remembrance stemming back to World War I.
“The poppies became the emblem of the blood that was shed for us,” Burton said.
The poppy wreaths are made in South London by disabled serviceman.
Though Friday was a rainy day, when the weather permits the plane and the Land Rover sit in Burton’s driveway. He invites people to come see his his artifacts on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1406 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairmont.
