BECKLEY — Although he's only in second grade, Fairmont resident Stiles Steele is competing with some of the best off-road racers in the world today and Sunday in Raleigh County.
The 7-year-old dirt bike racer will compete at the Mountaineer GNCC, in Beckley in round 9 of the 13-stop Grand National Cross Country Series, presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
More than 1,500 racers are expected to compete this weekend, as the event includes four-wheeled ATV racing today and dirt bikes on Sunday. Classes range from riders as young as four and as old in the 60-plus divisions. The top GNCC pro classes feature some of the world’s top riders, including talent from England, Europe and Australia.
“The unique thing about GNCC Racing is that an average racer gets to race alongside some of the top racers from across the world,” said GNCC Trail Boss Jeff Russell. “Even with all of this talent, local racers always seem to have an advantage because the course is so similar to the terrain they’re used to riding.”
The tough local terrain makes for a great equalizer when it comes to the talent. Racers will start together on the starting line before rushing onto a course featuring tight trails, mud and rolling hills. Spectators can watch the action from a variety of vantage points throughout the course, which will be marked on race day.
Stiles is in the second grade at East Dale and has been racing motorcycles for 2 years. He competes in the highly competitive Micro 50sr class where he is currently ranked 9th in his class for the national championship, and rides a bike with help from his sponsors, Steele Powder Coating and Abrasive blasting.
So far this year, Stiles has competed in GNCC rounds in the states of SC, GA, WV, PA and OH. This is the 2nd year in a row Stiles has contested the prestigious series for a national title. In addition to the GNCC, Stiles also competes in New East Coast XC Race Series and Mountain State.
Saturday’s race format starts with youth racers starting at 8 a.m., Micro (50cc) ATV racers at 9:15 a.m., Micro (50cc) bike racers at 10 a.m., Amateurs race at 11 a.m., and the Pros and top amateurs at 2 p.m., rain or shine. Sunday’s race format will also begin with youth racers starting at 8 a.m., then move onto amateurs at 10 a.m., followed by the pros and top amateurs at 1 p.m., rain or shine. GNCC events are endurance races, with youth riders racing for 90 minutes, amateurs two hours, and the pros a whopping three hours. Stiles will race on Saturday with the Micro division starting at 9:15 a.m. for 30 minutes.
Spectator passes run $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-11, while ages 5 and under are free for the full weekend. Gate admission includes pro pit access and free pro autograph sessions beginning at 11 a.m. on race days. Sponsor displays and food concessions will be available. The economic impact for a community hosting an event of this magnitude is estimated in excess of $1.3 million dollars.
Each round of the GNCC Series is streamed LIVE on RacerTV.com, showcasing the top amateur racers and professional athletes.
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call 304-284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.
Founded in 1975, the Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized is the World’s premier off-road racing series.
