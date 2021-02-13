FAIRMONT — During their four seasons at Fairmont Senior High, they ushered in a golden era of Polar Bears cross country side by side. Now, with still the spring track season to go in their FSHS careers, they're prepared to diverge along different paths and continue their personal stories at the college level.
In what was a callback to all they accomplished in the high school as well as a look ahead to all that still awaits them in college, Fairmont Senior cross country members Logan Zuchelli, Tyler Hayes and Elijah Hannig signed national letters of intent on Friday at Fairmont Senior High School to continue their running careers at the next level.
Zuchelli, the reigning Class AA-A individual state champion, is headed to Concord. Hayes, who earned back-to-back all-state honors as a junior and senior, is off to Charleston. And Hannig, who rose all the way to 20th overall at the state meet this past fall, is committed to West Virginia Wesleyan.
"I just feel there's a good program growing at Concord with Coach (Mike) Cox in charge," said Zuchelli, "and I feel I can be an integral part in further making the program better and even hopefully get them possibly to nationals."
"I went and visited and I just fell in love with the atmosphere," Hayes said. "I talked to Coach (Nick) Bias and he sounded like he had the same goals I did, and I just felt like it was the perfect fit for me."
"I liked the coach, I liked the guys, I liked the school, and I liked the atmosphere it had," Hannig said. "I think they're building something good there."
The collegiate decisions of all three runners comes, of course, after perhaps the greatest four-year run in the history of the Fairmont Senior boys' cross country program, one in which the Polar Bears won back-to-back Class AA-A state championships in 2018 and 2019 and earned Class AA-A state runners-up in 2017 and 2020 under head coach Dayton McVicker. The Polar Bears also won a trio of Class AA Region I titles and three Big 10 Conference championships during those four years, and set the state meet record in their 2019 state championship season for the fastest team time ever recorded.
"This school has been very special, Dayton has been a great coach, and I've had the best teammates I could ask for. Everything has just been perfect for me, and I couldn't ask for anything better," Hayes said.
Over those four seasons, Zuchelli, Hayes and Hannig were integral in the Polar Bears' success.
Zuchelli authored one of the great individual career arcs, not only in program history, but perhaps in the history of Fairmont Senior athletics. As a freshman, Zuchelli didn't contribute much in the Polar Bears' run to the state runners-up; he never cracked FSHS's Top 5 runners and, lingered on the back end of the Polar Bears' lineup race to race. As a sophomore, however, after adopting a year-round training schedule and churning out the miles, Zuchelli made a seismic leap, crashing the Top 20 at the state meet and finishing as FSHS's No. 3 runner en route to the Polar Bears' state title.
He made yet another jump as a junior to place in the Top 5 at the state meet and finish No. 2 on the Polar Bears' record-setting repeat title team of 2019. And then this past fall as a senior, Zuchelli cemented himself as the undisputed top runner in Class AA, winning the individual state championship with a time of 15:57.57 to complete his epic four-year climb to the peak of the mountain.
"Coach McVicker, he prepared me very well; he told me back in my freshman year that if I wanted to, I could be something, and I said, 'Well, we should just get to work,' and from then on, we just kept going year after year to where we're at now," Zuchelli said. "After coming in not expecting much out of my career, and then to win a state title, it's just something I never could've thought of and something that only came from hard work. It shows, no matter if you're, let's say, gifted at something or not, if you have the drive to want it, you can do it. You're not held back because you're not good enough, if you put the work in, you can do it."
Hayes, meanwhile, made similar strides of the course of his career, but of all three of he, Zuchelli and Hannig, Hayes was the lone runner to play a part in all four seasons of his FSHS career. He finished as the Polar Bears' No. 5 runner as a freshman by placing 34th at the state meet, and he then progressed alongside Zuchelli to rapidly improve as a sophomore and a junior, finishing 20th at state in 2018 and 8th in 2019. Finally, as a senior this past fall, Hayes won the Big 10 Conference championship and then earned a second straight all-state bid after finishing 4th overall.
"Everything that I've done and accomplished, it's all to my teammates and my coach," Hayes said.
Finally, Hannig's story over the course of his Fairmont Senior career ends as a shining example of persistence, patience and sheer guts. In each of his first three seasons for the Polar Bears, Hannig finished outside the team's Top 5 at the state meet, instead contributing to the team's accomplishments as a depth runner; over his first three seasons Hannig placed 80th, N/A, and 73rd at the state meet. Yet, when it came to his senior season this past fall, Hannig, at long last, achieved a breakthrough four years and hundreds miles in the making, as he vaulted all the way to 20th overall at the state meet and became Fairmont Senior's No. 4 runner.
"I was proud because freshman year I got like 72nd, and I didn't really ever picture myself being that good, but then once I started to believe and get my training down, I was able to get 20th this year," Hannig said. "If you have a good work ethic, and you put your mind to it, you can succeed."
The college commitments of Zuchelli, Hayes and Hannig add to what's already an extensive list of former Polar Bear runners currently competing at the college level, with each of Gage Clemens (Wilmington College), Miguel Figueroa (Fairmont State), Tavian Richardson (West Liberty University), Caleb Carlson (Davis & Elkins College), Alex Morris (Fairmont State), and Ethan Kincell (Eastern Michigan University) running collegiately.
"It'll be our fourth year in a row sending someone to the conference, so I think we know we've been building something good at this school and we can translate that to the collegiate level," Hannig said. "That's what has made it so special were the guys on the team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.