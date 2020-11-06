FAIRMONT — It was a Tuesday afternoon at South Side Park on Oct. 25, 1921, when Fairmont High School took on East Side High School and emerged triumphant 14-7 to officially mark the birth of the East-West game.
One hundred years later, it was a Friday night at East-West Stadium on Nov. 6, 2020, when Fairmont Senior High School rolled past East Fairmont High School 41-14 to officially mark the 100th ever East-West game and continue the state's longest running and most storied rivalry.
"It's a special win," said Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic, "because it's the 100th East-West game and this is something that can never be taken away from you. Fate had it for these guys to be going through the program at this time, and only a select group of guys will ever have had the opportunity to play in the 100th East-West game.
"They made the most of it with the win."
Fairmont Senior, which now leads the all-time East-West series 65-28-7, outscored East Fairmont 21-0 in the first 14 minutes of the second half on Friday before toggling into cruise control en route to the 41-14 win and 13th straight win over the Bees. With the victory, the Polar Bears finished the regular season at 7-2 and now will prepare to host a first round playoff game next weekend. East Fairmont, meanwhile, ended its season with a 2-8 overall record with the loss.
"Just making it this far and completing the regular season is an accomplishment for everyone," Bartic said in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "When we were doing workouts in pods over the summer where we could only have 10 guys here at a time and it took over three hours of different shifts to get guys workouts, you just thought, 'How are we ever gonna be able to get to the point of playing again?' For us to get here, I think it's a testament to how good of a job people have done in all sports across the state in terms of doing the right things and doing their part in limiting the spread. The issues with COVID spread isn't with (the state's) athletic programs and, again, that's a testament to all of us and is in itself an accomplishment."
The Polar Bears, who entered Friday riding a five-game win streak, were a bit slow early on to find their usual footing against the upstart Bees, but they eventually forced five turnovers and scored touchdowns on three of their first four second-half possessions to increase a 20-7 halftime lead to 41-7 by the 10:27 mark of the fourth quarter.
"Penalties hurt us early in that first half and killed some drives, but ultimately at halftime we regrouped and did a good job of taking care of business in the second half," said Bartic, whose Polar Bears were whistled for 12 penalties for 114 yards for the game, including a handful of back-breaking holding calls.
"I thought our kids played hard. We battled and went toe-to-toe with them," said East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle. "We were a pick-six away from going into the half one score down against the No. 7 team in the state, so I thought our kids really played hard and were resilient. They did what we asked them to do and we were proud of the effort they gave us."
Fairmont Senior's second-half separation, and really the victory as a whole, was owed first and foremost to junior wide receiver and defensive back Evan Dennison. Dennison, who upstaged some of his better-known Polar Bear teammates as the unquestioned star of the game, finished with a monster performance as he caught seven passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also nabbing two interceptions, one of which was a 49-yard pick-six.
"He was big," Bartic said. "Especially with Kayson (Nealy) out, we've needed our wide receivers to step up and they've done that. (Opponents) were starting to focus on (Alex) Brophy a little bit, but with Dennison now as a threat, we've got both of those guys playing big and that's going to be something defenses have to prepare for."
Dennison, who had both of his touchdown receptions in the second half, put Fairmont Senior up 20-0 just over midway through the second quarter when he plucked his 49-yard pick-six after breaking full-throttle on an out route he read the whole way.
But just when it seemed the Polar Bears were primed to bury the Bees after Dennison's interception return touchdown, East Fairmont rallied back with its best series of the game as it went 63 yards over seven plays to cut the margin to 20-7 just before the half. The march featured East's highlight of the night when they busted out a dose of trickery Eakle said was a long time in the making, as they dialed up a double pass that saw wide receiver Alex Culp connect with a wide open Clay Hershberger for 27 yards. A few plays later, freshman quarterback Ian Crookshanks capped the drive with a 9-yard screen pass to Will Sarsfield for a touchdown.
From that point forward, however, all the fireworks were courtesy of the Polar Bears. Quarterback Gage Michael revved up the FSHS offense before giving way to backup quarterback Dom Stingo, and the Polar Bear defense forced four second-half turnovers, with Dennison and Brophy recording INTs and Stingo and Michael Kruzel recovering fumbles.
Michael finished the game 13-of-21 for 124 yards and a touchdown through the air, while adding another 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground before exiting the game late in the third quarter. Stingo went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a TD in relief, including a 53-yard TD hook-up to Dennison on a slant at the start of the fourth quarter.
For East Fairmont, Crookshanks finished 6-of-17 for 55 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, while Will Sarsfield posted a team-high 62 rush yards to go with his 9-yard TD reception.
