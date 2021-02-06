FAIRMONT — If one had asked just about any Fairmont Senior football coach in the lead up to this past season what the team's biggest swing point would be in its mission to get back to the top of Class AA and win a second championship in three years, they likely would have responded with the line of scrimmage.
The Polar Bears entered this fall tasked with completely revamping their offensive line following the graduations of 2019 starting linemen Zach Frazier, Dom Owens, Lance Payton and Nate Kowalski.
Fast forward five-plus months later, and not only did Fairmont Senior have a newly-minted 2020 Class AA state championship plaque in its trophy case, but the Polar Bears also had a second senior lineman signing on to continue their football career into college, as all-conference guard Iain Campbell put pen to paper Friday to officially announce his commitment to Fairmont State University.
"I'm very excited," Campbell said. "It's a great opportunity, and I'm thankful for it. It means a lot to be a part of (that group) of people who came out of here and gotten to continue their career."
Campbell joins first team all-state tackle Aidan Green as 2021 Fairmont Senior offensive lineman who have inked college offers, and he is now one of five total FSHS seniors to announce college commitments to play football in college, joining Green (Johns Hopkins); quarterback Gage Michael (Kent State); wide receiver Alex Brophy (Fairmont State); and running back Kieshawn Cottingham (West Virginia Wesleyan).
Campbell was an All-Big 10 Conference selection for the Polar Bears following their run to the 2020 Class AA state title this past fall, starting 11 games on the offensive line in which he and his teammates up front helped pave the way for a Fairmont Senior offense that averaged 438.4 yards and 38.3 points a game.
"It was different coming into the season, because we pretty much had to replace the whole line. We definitely came together more as a team and as a line toward the end of the season," said Campbell of FSHS's five-man front who had their shining moment during the team's title win over Bluefield in which the Polar Bears amassed 333 rush yards on 408 total attempts for a 6.9 yard-per-carry average. "It's definitely great to have your career end on a high note."
Campbell, who has also excelled as a wrestler at Fairmont Senior, especially last season when he earned a state tournament berth, will now head right up the road to join coach Jason Woodman's Fairmont State Falcons. Campbell said Woodman first reached out to him about possibly joining the Falcons during the middle of this past season, and from that point forward, Campbell had his eyes set on Fairmont State where he'll join a handful of former Polar Bear teammates.
"Fairmont State was always where I was looking at it," said Campbell, who is undecided about his program of study at Fairmont State. "It'll be nice to keep playing with (some of my former teammates). I won't be alone up there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.