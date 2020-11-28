FAIRMONT — A health care education guidebook used in U.S. college classrooms will be getting an update by an associate professor at Fairmont State University.
Janie Leary, associate professor of community health, has been awarded an undisclosed grant by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Community and Technical College System to allow her to research and write an update for the guidebook "Making Health Communication Programs Work."
Originally published in 1989 by the National Cancer Institute, which is under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the guidebook is used to train health educators about how to educate the public about various illnesses. The guidebook is what's referred to as an open education resource because it's provided by the NCI free to the public.
The OER grant will allow Leary to enhance the curriculum currently offered in the course she teaches entitled communication techniques for health promotion.
Leary's research will focus on how health educators can use communication channels such as social media, smartphones and other advances in communication to provide successful health education programs. Her research will also look at current methods and techniques for evaluation of health communication programs, provide examples of communication programs used in today’s diverse communities and develop an electronic toolbox for use in the course and community.
“Making health materials available to everyone, regardless of cost or demographics, is a hallmark of health promotion,” Leary said. “Applying OER to a health communication course further supports the lessons presented to students.”
Last updated in the early 2000s, the guidebook outlines basic content related to health communication but is lacking current communication techniques, best practices and research.
In its last update, the NCI solicited ideas and information from multiple health communication program planners and experts.
"Their contributions ranged from reviewing and commenting on existing text to providing real-life examples to illustrate key concepts," states the guidebook.
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provided input in the guidebooks' previous update.
“Once the course and text are updated, keeping the materials current will ensure students and program graduates have access to useful resources. The OER materials will also provide guidance to organizations throughout the state and world working to promote health within their respective communities,” Leary said.
In addition to the funds awarded, Leary will be publicly recognized as a participating faculty member in the statewide OER initiative and will encourage and facilitate peer-to-peer support.
“I often talk about the transformative impact Fairmont State has on our communities, and I can think of no finer example than Dr. Leary’s upcoming research,” said Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University. “Our region, perhaps more than any other, faces significant barriers in accessing quality health care. With the aid of this grant, Dr. Leary’s updates will help empower community health professionals to better deliver health care and community health education.”
Fairmont State's bachelor of science in community health provides students with the knowledge and skills to work in community-based programs that promote positive health behaviors and prevent disease by collaborating with individuals and communities.
