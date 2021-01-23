FAIRMONT — A Fairmont State University professor is one of five finalists for the Faculty Merit Foundation 2020 West Virginia Professor of the Year Award.
“It is an honor to be selected as a finalist for the Professor of the Year at a time when universities are constantly changing to address COVID-19,” said Julie Reneau, associate professor of special education. “I feel fortunate to be surrounded by supportive colleagues and to work at an institution that has prioritized the safety of students, faculty and staff. It means a lot to me to be able to continue working with students in the face of the current challenges.”
Reneau began her career at Fairmont State in 2009 as a temporary faculty member and transitioned into a full-time position. She now coordinates the masters of education in multi-categorical special education with Autism program. She also serves as the Director of Autism Individualized Mentoring and Support Services at Fairmont State.
“The dedication of our students just amazes me,” Reneau said. “Just being able to interact with them and watch them grow gives me great satisfaction.”
She began her career in education as an elementary school teacher, and taught special education at Taylor County Middle School for seven years prior to her tenure at Fairmont State.
“I’m thrilled that Dr. Reneau is being recognized as a finalist for the Faculty Merit Foundation Annual West Virginia Professor of Year award,” said Mirta M. Martin, university president. “Her dedication and passion for her students, and her innovation and creativity in the classroom are hallmarks of a Fairmont State University education.”
The Faculty Merit Foundation was established in 1984 to provide a way to recognize and reward innovation and creativity among the faculty of West Virginia’s public and private colleges and universities. Each year the Foundation recognizes five finalists and awards one outstanding faculty member at a West Virginia college or university.
Traditionally, finalists are honored at a banquet in Charleston in the spring, at which time the Professor of the Year is announced. However, plans for the ceremony have not been finalized due to current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
Reneau possesses a doctor of education degree from West Virginia University, a master of education from Vanderbilt University and a master of arts from West Virginia University. She received her bachelor of science from Vanderbilt University.
