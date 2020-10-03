Fairmont State reports 14 active cases of COVID-19

FAIRMONT — Officials at Fairmont State University report that 14 members of the student body have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being monitored.
In a press release Friday, Fairmont State another 18 students have recovered from the coronavirus since testing was conducted on campus on late August.
"All students who tested positive are monitored by our COVID Task Force and COVID Student Liaison. As requested, the University continues to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State," states a press release from the university.
Before classes began on campus, Fairmont State tested 3,704 students, faculty and other staff for COVID-19 between Aug. 5 and Sept. 3 on campus. However, the university does not have a plan to conduct ongoing testing.
To ge ready for students to return to campus, the university established a signage program to indicate and remind individuals about the need to practice social distancing, safe hand washing and face covering usage as a means of stopping community spread of the coronavirus. Students, faculty and staff were given a personal protective equipment kit that contained two face masks and refillable hand sanitizer.
As students returned to classes, they found protective shields put in place at professors' desks, more self-serve food opportunities and stepped up cleaning measures put in place campus-wide.
Faculty also updated their courses for those being delivered in-person and those being delivered via live broadcast.
A COVID-19 Dashboard of positive cases connected to Fairmont State students, faculty and staff can be found at www.fairmontstate.edu/COVID19. All results are based on data collected by local health departments.
Fairmont State has also dedicated Pence Hall to serve as its on-campus site to host students who test positive for COVID-19 under an order from Gov. Jim Justice who requested all West Virginia regional universities house their COVID students on-campus.
