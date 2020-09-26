FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University reports eight active cases of COVID-19, all within the student population. Fourteen individuals have now recovered since the university began reporting data in late August.
All students who tested positive are being monitored by the school's COVID Task Force and the COVID Student Liaison. University officials continue to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and conduct contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State, according to a press release.
Before classes began on campus, Fairmont State tested 3,704 students, faculty and other staff for COVID-19. Testing ran from Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 on campus. However, the university does not have a plan to conduct ongoing testing.
Last week, the university announced it was setting aside Pence Hall to use for on-campus quarantine space after Gov. Jim Justice announced he wanted all of the state's universities to keep those students who test positive on their campuses. The university said it would begin transitioning the regular Pence Hall student residents out of the residence hall into other dorms on campus.
Fairmont State had also used the Hawthorn Suites hotel in Bridgeport to house an undisclosed number of students who had been exposed to COVID-19 or who had experience symptoms of the coronavirus. There is no new information on whether the Bridgeport hotel is still being used by the university.
Information about Fairmont State's COVID-19 response is online at fairmontstate.edu/COVID19. All COVID-19 test results are based on data collected by local health departments.
Fairmont State officials spent the summer implementing a campus wide signage campaign to help students, faculty and staff carry out physical distancing, safe hand washing and appropriate mask wearing. All students, faculty and staff received a personal protective equipment kit that included two reusable masks and refillable hand sanitizer.
Across campus, seating capacity has been reduced, self-service food opportunities are now staffed by employees, and crews have increased the cleaning of heavily used areas.
Faculty spent the summer updating their courses which are currently being delivered face-to-face and where necessary, synchronously in order to assist in a reduction of classroom density. Students are currently attending class in-person and/or through a synchronous live broadcast of the course.
