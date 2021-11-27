FAIRMONT — In only its first year of operatiin, the Fairmont State University U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps has earned a national accolade.
The Aviation Accreditation Board International Flight Academy Annual Review named the Fairmont State program one of four notable JROTC programs in the U.S.
Launched last May, Fairmont State is one of only 23 universities across the country who offer JROTC through a partnership with the U.S. Air Force.
Of more than 2,000 applicants, 400 cadets were chosen for the program, students who met the standards of all U.S Air Force Academy candidates. Nine of those 400 airmen completed their training at Fairmont State, all of which received their private pilot’s license during the eight-week immersive training academy.
To provide the best outcomes for cadets, the Fairmont State Aviation Center of Excellence tailored program to prepare cadets for future military and flight careers.
“The majority of our staff at the Aviation Center of Excellence are former or current military flight instructors, and therefore, have a first-hand understanding of the needs of our cadets and how we can best position their training to meet their goals,” said Lt. Colonel Joel Kirk, chief pilot and Fairmont State Aviation Center of Excellence director. “Our niche is that we are elite, and students benefit from our ‘quality over quantity’ philosophy, with more one-on-one, specialized attention.”
Fairmont State plans to continue to grow its aviation program offerings including the JROTC Academy through its Aviation Center of Excellence. Fairmont State's program is the only within the State of West Virginia to earn the Federal Aviation Administration Approved Code of Federal Regulations part 141 pilot training center accreditation.
“We offer unmatched experiential learning opportunities at Fairmont State,” Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin said. “Our aviation program is one of the best of its kind in the nation. The introduction of the JROTC program has presented another opportunity for our expert teacher-mentors to provide training to even more students, educating the next generation of aviators. We are proud to have been chosen by the U.S. Air Force to provide our nation its next generation of top guns.”
To learn more about the Fairmont State Aviation Center of Excellence, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/aviation.
