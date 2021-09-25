FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University has been selected to participate in a program that aims to boost heritage tourism in Marion County.
Through the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, Fairmont State University students will team up with the Board of Trustees of the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont and the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau to create communication resources for the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery as part of the Appalachian Teaching Project sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
“We’re so happy to have been selected to take part in the Appalachian Teaching Project,” said Fairmont State University President Mirta M. Martin. “This is hands-on, experiential learning that deeply enmeshes our students in our region’s rich, cultural heritage and history. Projects like these are invaluable – they not only impact the community, but forever change the students who participate.”
With more than 12,000 burial sites, Woodlawn Cemetery is on the National Registry of Historic Places and is the final resting place of several notable figures who are important not only to West Virginia but to the country. These include Francis H. Pierpont, the governor of The Restored Virginia and his wife Julia, as well as early leaders in government, medicine, commerce, labor and education.
The Woodlawn Cemetery Board of Trustees is a nonprofit organization that preserves the historic memorial park. Working alongside the Board and the MCCVB, students will develop projects that will provide visitors with guides to and information about gravesites and the people buried there. The goal of the project is to encourage heritage tourism.
"Fairmont State University is honored to have been part of the Appalachian Teaching Project for over ten years. The ATP gives our students the opportunity to interact with local leaders and learn more about our community. Funding from the ARC allows us to bring speakers with specific areas of expertise to our campus. It also enables our students to attend a regional conference to present their work," Francene Kirk, Interim Director of the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center said.
Located in a historic barn on the campus of Fairmont State University, the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center is dedicated to the preservation and perpetuation of West Virginia’s rich cultural heritage. The Center houses the University's programs of study in folklore and museum studies. For additional information, contact 304-367-4403 or wvfolklife@fairmontstate.edu.
