FAIRMONT — Five Fairmont State students tested positive this week during state-mandated COVID-19 testing.
The testing program is made up of 10 percent of the on-campus student population, including students who live on campus, attend in-person instruction or use campus facilities throughout the spring semester.
University officials used the saliva-based tests to check students for the coronavirus on Feb. 2-3. Officials will select students from within the on-campus student population for testing on a weekly basis. The testing program will wrap up prior to finals week.
Students are selected and tested for COVID-19, regardless of a known exposure. The random selection method enables the university to make inferences about the level of spread within the campus population and identify asymptomatic cases for quarantine.
The surveillance testing initiative is part of the Fairmont State’s multi-pronged strategy to mitigate and monitor the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of the testing program is to allow the university to monitor and address real-time trends and virus prevalence and then take the appropriate actions regarding intervention and response.
Fairmont State has moved quickly in distributing all COVID-19 vaccines provided by the state, and will continue to administer doses as they become available. The university recognizes providing vaccinations to the campus community is essential to slow the spread of the coronavirus and fight the ongoing pandemic. As of Feb. 5, the university administered 375 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 88 individuals have been fully vaccinated.
In addition to vaccine distribution, other efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 will continue on campus including practicing proper hand hygiene, social distancing, masking and more. These safety measures will be required of all students and employees until further notice.
The University COVID Task Force will continue to process COVID test results as they are received and actively monitor all cases on campus with the assistance of the Marion County Health Department. Individuals who test positive during both on and off-campus testing continue to be quarantined. As requested, the university will continue to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.
Test results and vaccination doses distributed will be shared on the University’s Coronavirus Dashboard. To learn more about Fairmont State surveillance testing processes, visit fairmontstate.edu/coronavirus/surveillance-testing-program.
