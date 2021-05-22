FAIRMONT — Trish Oliver has found her own happy place.
Oliver held a grand opening on Friday for her new art studio and gallery aptly named My Happy Place located at 529 Fairmont Ave. where she will offer classes for those interested in acrylic pouring.
Oliver said that form of art is something new to the area. She said the art form has been around for a long time but has been rejuvenated since the pandemic started when people were at home watching YouTube videos and learning how to do new things.
“It became a passion for me. I love doing it. It’s therapeutic, it’s exciting, it’s fun. It can be a little messy but sometimes that’s therapeutic also,” Oliver said.
She said it would be great to share with people how much fun acrylic pouring is and how relaxing it can be.
Oliver said she lost her sister in January and she’s used to being around people with special needs. She said she’s also used to knowing that sadly there’s not a lot for people with special needs to do.
“I think this is something that could be on any level that they would find a lot of joy and enjoyment out of,” Oliver said.
Right before Christmas, Oliver learned that the space she would eventually rent was going to become available.
“I told my husband, wouldn’t it be awesome if I could just do an art studio and gallery,” she said.
She said the front rooms are perfect for the gallery and the back rooms are perfect for the studio.
“It was just kind of a dream. Then, things fell into place. I prayed about it. God opened the right doors and here we are,” Oliver said.
Oliver said as far as art goes, she can’t draw a straight line and she believes a lot of people feel that way.
“Art studio might be intimidating even, but with this, it’s mistake proof. You pour paint from a cup,” she said.
Paint can be manipulated with a device as commonplace as a hairdryer to create a different look on the canvas. Oliver said it’s just a lot of fun and helps build self esteem.
Oliver said her husband, Jack, has been very supportive of her dream of opening an art studio. He said his wife is awesome.
“We also own two other businesses so having another business into the realm of things just helps to be self employed and help with the community,” he said.
He said he hasn’t participated in making the art a lot, but he sees the happiness it brings his wife.
“I see the comfort that it brings her, and that’s what makes me happy,” he said.
He said it was actually fascinating to see how things grow, and how things never end up being what they’re expected to be.
“There’s going to be changes in the way. Some of them are bad, some of them are good, but it’s how you get around those changes and help increase what your business has become,” Jack said.
