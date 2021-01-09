MORGANTOWN — It was a simpler time — television was still a new medium, newspapers king of the news and a time when a 10-year-old kid would spend his Saturday afternoon at the movie theater for a quarter.
The year was 1951, a year that lives strongly in this old man's memory for it was the year that Bobby Thomson of the New York Giants hit his "Shot Heard Round the World," making such an impression that the first-born to the now old man was named Robert Thomson.
But we want to go back to one of those Saturday afternoons when we went to the theater and saw the movie: "Jim Thorpe: All-American," starring Burt Lancaster.
How neat, a child thought then as he was just getting into what being a sports fan was.
All-American!
What could mean more as he were just six years beyond World War II and in the midst of the Korean War?
For some strange reason all this was unlocked from the vault that is the mind when the word moved on Thursday that West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills had first been named to the Walter Camp All-America second team and then had bestowed upon him the title consensus All-American.
It is difficult to understand just how difficult it is for a player to become a consensus All-American.
Perhaps the best way to appreciate how difficult this feat is — especially for someone who was not one of those highly sought-after 5-star heroes of all the recruiting services — by noting a trio of West Virginia players who are not among the nine players in the school's history to be so noted.
One such player is the great quarterback Major Harris.
Another is the great quarterback Patrick White.
The third, the legendary linebacker Sam Hugg.
Give yourself a minute to think about that.
To be so designated a player must earn at least three first-team All-American honors, unless at the specific position there aren't three. In that case they make a player with two first team selections will be considered with second-team selections used as a tie-breaker.
West Virginia's 12 consensus All-Americans are:
1919 - Ira Errett "Rat" Rodgers (FB)
1955 – Bruce Bosley (DT)
1982 – Darryl Talley (LB)
1985 – Brian Jozwiak (OL)
1992 – Mike Compton (C)
1994 – Todd Sauerbrun (P)
1995 – Aaron Beasley (CB)
1996 – Canute Curtis (LB)
2003 – Grant Wiley (LB)
2006 – Dan Mozes (C)
Steve Slaton (RB)
2020 – Darius Stills (DL)
As one may note, Stills is only the second defensive lineman at WVU to earn consensus All-American honors, the first since Bruce Bosley won and used it to catapult himself to a 14-year NFL career.
The Stills story is one of determination. He came into West Virginia with only an offer from Rutgers on his resume after playing at Fairmont Senior High.
He also found himself enveloped in the shadow cast not only by his father, one of WVU's great pass rushers, Gary Stills, who played a decade in the NFL, but by his younger brother, Dante, who was thought to be the better of the prospects due to the fact that Darius was undersized for his position.
Juggling that sibling rivalry was Janeen Floyd, who raised the two boys and another son in Fairmont while also beating cancer, turning her children into the kind people she and the community could be proud of whether they were the accountants or star athletes.
They learned respect of others. They learned the value of education. And, even if you see them flex or jump up and down after another tackle for a loss, they learned humility.
They were what you would want out of your child.
"This is a proud moment for Darius, his family and the WVU football program," WVU coach Neal Brown. "He is very deserving of Consensus All-America honors. He has been a great representative of the Mountaineer football program on and off the field, the University and the state. We are proud of Darius and what he has meant to this program, especially that he will be leaving WVU with his degree."
Stills was supposed to redshirt his freshman year but they couldn't keep him off the field. True it was on the job training but he kept advancing getting bigger, stronger, faster and always involved as you would want a player to be involved.
But, perhaps, what may say the most about Darius Stills is that in an era when players are opting out of bowl games to prepare for the NFL or due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stills opted in for the bowl game against Army. In this case, it was a decision based on blood, not blood money.
“It’s emotional but at the same time, I know I’ve got more football to play so it’s not hitting me as hard,” Darius Stills said before the game. “I think of it not so much as my last college game but kind of like my last game with Dante that’s guaranteed.”
What may be most impressive is that after being named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12, he went out and saw his statistics slip from the previous year, but that was not a comment on his play. It was a comment on his attitude and willingness to give up statistics for team play.
“What has been really rewarding for me as a coach, if you look at his stats, his stats really aren’t as good as they were a year ago,” Brown said. “But within the scheme of the defense and overall as a football player, he’s played much better… I don’t think his statistics are telling the story and I’m happy he’s getting rewarded for his level of play, not necessarily his numbers.”
