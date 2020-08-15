FAIRMONT — It’s the oldest alcoholic drink in the world, dating back some 9,000 years to ancient Chinese culture, but many people have never heard of it.
It’s made from only three ingredients — honey, water and yeast. West Virginia’s climate and landscape are perfect for its cultivation.
And one of only two facilities in the world dedicated solely to its production is located here on Morgantown Avenue in the former Frankie’s Supper Club.
If you guessed the drink is “mead,” you’re correct. You’re also probably a “Game of Thrones” fan.
Mountain Dragon Mazery is a modern micro-factory that makes and sells mead.
For the past six years, owners Tom Maltby and Ruthann Smith have perfected their craft, bottling and selling this ancient drink to a modern clientele.
A beekeeper since age 3 and a former industrial software designer, Maltby speaks with the enthusiasm of a person fortunate enough to blend his passion with his profession.
“Making mead incorporates several parts of our culture I’m very fond of — beekeeping, honoring older traditions and employing the special natural features we enjoy in West Virginia,” he said.
Maltby tends to his personal beehives on the Catawba property along the Monongahela River he owns with Smith. But as their business has grown, he’s outsourced much of the needed honey production to another state family, which oversees 48 additional hives, the honey reserved especially for Mountain Dragon Mazery products.
“We’re committed to using only the best quality West Virginia honey,” Maltby said.
Mead-making relies upon the same principles as wine making or beer brewing. The yeast turns the natural sugar in honey into alcohol. The mead’s flavor, though, is largely dependent upon from what blooms the bees are gathering nectar or what other natural products are added.
“West Virginia has more forest than agriculture, which is very conducive to beekeeping,” Maltby said. “In our meads and honey-derived products, you get a real taste of the Mountain State.”
Mountain Dragon bottles nine different products, each with an alcohol content between 9.7% and 11.3%, which is the same range as wine. A bottle of mead sells for $12.99 when you buy it from the mazery, and a little more elsewhere.
Sold in 750 ml blue glass bottles with intricately-designed labels, Mountain Dragon products pop on retail shelves and include the following: Basswood Honey Mead, Spicy, peppery and made with basswood tree blossoms; Black Cherry Red, honey and cherries with a splash of green tea; Black Cherry Blush, a lighter mead made with honey, cherries and tea; Café Montevedre Methyglyn, rich honey mead and Costa Rican coffee; Morat Melomel, seventy-six percent honey and 24 percent mulberry wine; Ruthie’s Rhodomel Methyglyn, honey mead fermented with rose petals; Tulip Polar Honey Mead, dark, sweet and red highlighting a honey taste and Wildflower Honey Mead, a classic honey wine.
Mountain Dragon products can be found in 34 stores across West Virginia, but sales skyrocket when mead is on the menu during summertime concerts and festivals, Maltby said.
That is, until this year. As with everything else, COVID-19 has curtailed the mead business as events are cancelled and large crowds forbidden.
“The summer festivals have accounted for more than half our business in recent years. With tourism down, we’re limping along, hoping everything gets back to normal someday soon,” Maltby said.
The mazery still conducts tastings and tours of its micro-factory by appointment.
Smith is a former manager in the natural foods industry. Like her partner, bottling mead is a labor of love as much as it is her job.
“It’s great to own a business where I can pursue my interests and still employ my work experience,” Smith said.
As for the name Mountain Dragon Mazery, Maltby said it, too, is a combination of a few of his favorite things.
“The mountains are obviously so much as part of this area. I’ve always had a fondness for dragons and, like mead, dragons are something people came up with all around the world. Wherever there are people, there are dragon stories,” he said.
Maltby, in fact, has re-popularized the word “mazery” so much that a Google search for the word leads directly to his company’s website and content.
“It’s a very old German word that had fallen out of usage," Maltby said. "It means ‘a place that makes mead.’”
Maltby credits the ancient drink’s comeback in the 21st Century to society’s continuing fascination with antiquity.
“Mead has made a huge comeback lately. It’s partly because our culture is fascinated with older periods of time and what people used to do, everything from Robin Hood and King Arthur to ‘Game of Thrones,’ where they make a promise of ‘meat and mead,’” he said. “Those things have helped popularize mead in the common consciousness and have created a demand. Mead producers are just now stepping up to meet that demand.”
Mountain Dragon Mazery is located at 1516 Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. Tastings are held on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. or by appointment by phoning (304) 534-8716.
