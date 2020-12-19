FAIRMONT — Shae Strait began his career in city planning working on a program that worked to demolish derelict, vacant buildings in throughout the city.
His early experience in Fairmont helped him land a job as planner for the city of Huntington, where he still works on zoning and architectural projects for residential and commercial development in the city.
"I did some of my first community development projects in Fairmont," Strait said. "A lot of my early work as an urban designer and architect and urban redevelopment was working with projects there in the city."
Strait will return to Fairmont on Jan. 11 as Fairmont's city planner, a job the Shinnston native said has been his dream since he graduated from Fairmont State University.
"This is really a big deal for me because Fairmont just means so much to me," Strait said. "The act that I am going to get to do what I love in a community I love, and I think it's a community that has also loved me back, is just going to be amazing. I am overwhelmed with joy that I get to have this chance."
Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said the city went through the search process soon after the former city planner, Mark Miller, left earlier this year. She said Strait's experience in Huntington makes him the optimal choice for the role along with his familiarity of Fairmont.
"We got a lot of qualified applicants and we went through the normal interview process and narrowed it down to Shae," Means said. "He came very well qualified with his experiences and especially with the work he has done with the city of Huntington, so we are very pleased to welcome him to our team."
Means said Strait's duties as city planner will be overseeing zoning ordinances and development certification and planning, and he will be part of a planning team in the city.
"Anything that has to do with planning has to go through our planning commission and any zoning questions possibly has to go through the board," Means said. "The zoning ordinances are very important. When anyone comes in wanting to do any development whether it is something residentially or commercially, we need a strong leader in that department just to make the process for any kind of development flow properly."
Strait said he is excited to work also get to work on redevelopment of the city through some of its vacant buildings, like the old YMCA and the Masonic Temple. He also said he has not lost track of some of the ongoing city projects, such as the Rail Trail connection.
"I think the two biggest things are some of the public projects for pedestrian infrastructure, such as the Rail Trail connector through the city will be a priority," Strait said, "As well as the large vacant commercial sites in the city, the key buildings like the YMCA, the Masonic Temple, the Post Office, those key locations that really need to be back on the tax roll and be redeveloped will be priorities as well."
Strait recently helped lead the reconstruction of Huntington's gateway road, Hal Greer Boulevard.
"One is the complete revision of the city of Huntington's zoning ordinance," Strait said. "As well the redevelopment and redesign of Hal Greer Boulevard, which is like the city's gateway."
Strait said one of the aspects of working in Fairmont that excites him most is the city's potential to flourish, because of the assets the city has in vacant but viable buildings to develop, along with the relatively cheap costs involved.
"There is an immense amount of potential to be capitalized on," Strait said. "I don't really see much negative in it, it's all just opportunity for the community to mold itself into what it wants to be successfully.
"They've got great building stock, and there are wonderful resources around them to really take advantage of. I think Fairmont is just ripe full of opportunity."
