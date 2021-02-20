FROSTBURG, Md. — Five players scored 13-points or more to lead Fairmont State to an 80-74 come-from-behind victory over Frostburg State on Friday afternoon on the road at Bobcat Arena.
The Falcons trailed by 14 (53-39) at the 3:12 mark of the third quarter before ending the period with an 11-2 run to close the Bobcats lead to just five (55-50) heading into the fourth quarter. Sierra Kotchman paced the Falcons during the stretch with nine points, including a midcourt buzzer-beater as time ran out in the third quarter.
Prior to that stretch, Kotchman had just three points on a 3-pointer to open the second quarter.
At the 7:25 mark of the fourth quarter with the Bobcats still leading by five (59-54) following a layup by Ciara Thomas, Fairmont State started another game-changing scoring run by outscoring Frostburg 18-5 over the next 4:37 of action to take the lead and open up an eight-point advantage with under three minutes to play. The Falcons shot 8-9 from the field and got points from four different players during the stretch, while also limiting the Bobcats to just 2-of-11 shooting during the same time period.
During the final 13:12 of play, Fairmont State outscored Frostburg 41-22 and limited the Bobcats to just 8-of-28 from the field (28.6%) with seven turnovers.
Frostburg closed the lead to as few as four with :29 seconds remaining, but Kotchman and Jertaya Hall connected from the free throw line in the closing seconds to help Fairmont State put away the 80-74 victory.
Kotchman and Alyssa DeAngelo each scored 14 points to lead the Falcons in the win. Jalen Gibbs, Madeline Huffman and Hall also added 13 points apiece for FSU. Hall also came up big on the glass with a team-high nine rebounds for Fairmont State.
Arianna Briggs-Hall scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Frostburg State. Rhiana Hall also scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Both teams shot under 40 percent from the field in the game, with Frostburg holding a 49-40 rebounding advantage.
Fairmont State knocked down 27-of-32 attempts from the free throw line.
The Falcons will return to the court in less than 24 hours at Alderson Broaddus as they enter the final week of the regular season.
Fairmont State is currently in fourth place in the MEC North Division standings with a 5-8 overall record, just a game behind West Liberty (6-7) at No. 3 in the standings. Frostburg State fell to 2-9 following Friday's loss.
