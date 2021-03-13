CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Farm Bureau is stepping up its efforts to gain opposition for a bill officials believe is a private property rights grab.
Dwayne O'Dell, director of government affairs for the West Virginia Farm Bureau, said Friday that companion bills Senate Bill 538 and House Bill 2853 really involve private property rights during a virtual news conference.
“We certainly want to do a good job environmentally with our production of agricultural products. We have taken the position that we do want to develop our natural resources as well as our oil and natural gas resources but we want to be treated fairly from the standpoint on private property rights,” said O’Dell.
Tom Huber, president of the West Virginia Royalty Owners Association, said the association has been involved with the debate of forced pooling since 2010 since the introduction of the Horizontal Well Control Act.
For vertical wells, there is not much forced pooling but there is for deep wells. What's changed is in horizontal drilling which sometimes requires miles of lateral wellbore. This means every person's land along the wellbore has to be leased so companies can drill through their property. However, if a forced pooling bill is passed landowners can be forced into the lease and paid whatever the statute states.
“The current Bill 538 and House Bill 2853 in my experience over the course of almost 12 years are the most regressive bills I’ve seen and are the most favorable for industries,” said Huber.
The bill proposes that 65% of the landowners can agree to a lease even if 35% of owners do not consent. When this would happen, the 35% would be forced into the drilling lease without having negotiations prior to a hearing being set.
“The commission in this bill has no authority to deny a pooling order if they meet their minimum requirements,” said Huber.
One of those minimum requirements is that companies only have to attempt to negotiate with every landowner, which Huber said is a really weak standard.
“One of our priorities is if we’re going to do a pooling bill we really want to preserve those good faith negotiations with private landowners to make sure they can get the deal that’s right for them,” said Huber.
Generally speaking, when doing a lease negotiation there’s an up front payment anywhere from $1,000 to $7,000 per acre for the lease, however, the way the bills are written, nonconsenting landowners will not receive that payment.
“Your royalty rate is set at 12.5% and you have the possibility that you’ll have deductions, post production expenses taken from that royalty which could reduce it further than half, sometimes all the way down to zero depending on the gas price,” said Huber.
Huber said the current Oil and Gas Conservation Commission that deals with deep-well forced pooling currently has no landowner member.
“We feel that if we’re going to have people forced in and have hearings where we decide what they’re going to receive for their mineral rights there should be some kind of landowner, royalty owner representative on that board,” said Huber.
Huber said it’s understood that industry wants to be developed efficiently, however, the bills are driving down the money paid to landowners and royalty owners for their resources.
O’Dell said some oil and gas developers have tried to paint farmers and mineral owners as those who want to obstruct the process.
“In the last 10 years, oil and gas production in West Virginia has bloomed in fact it’s up 800% from just over 10 years ago,” said O’Dell.
The natural gas liquids produced in West Virginia exceeded Ohio and Pennsylvania. Huber said if companies are willing to negotiate in good faith, he believes the vast majority of people in West Virginia would be willing to develop their resources and do a voluntary deal with the companies.
“I don’t think it’s fair to characterize West Virginia as just a bunch of hard-headed fools who won’t do a good deal. I think most West Virginians are more than happy to sign leases and we’ve seen that with the massive amount of development we’ve had in the last 10 years,” said Huber.
Meanwhile, the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia is supporting passage of the two bills saying that updating the land leasing law could lead to adding as many as 2,000 new high-paying jobs due to the vast reserves of oil underneath West Virginia's part of the Marcellus Shale.
“Our economy and our people are hurting, and we should be doing what we can to create more investment, jobs and growth,” said Charlie Burd, executive director of GO-WV. “Modernizing our property laws will help increase the potential of a ‘Petrochemical Renaissance’ and allow royalty owners and the state to reap more of the benefits of our state’s vast natural gas resources. It will mean more efficient natural gas development, attract new industries and sustain long-term growth, all of which are good for landowners, local communities and the state economy.”
The total potential economic impact of a natural gas unitization law is estimated to be between $1.2 billion and $2.4 billion over five years, with about $700 million to $1.5 billion coming directly from the natural gas industry, according to the GO-WV.
