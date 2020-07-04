FAIRMONT — Residents who are interested in public service could look to city elections as the filing period for the next municipal election begins Monday, July 6 at 8:30 a.m.
Four seats, all of them four-year terms, on city council are open this year. The city’s election will be held Nov. 3, the same day as the 2020 general election. And while the local council seats certainly won’t attract the attention of Biden vs. Trump, the individuals elected will help shape the future of Fairmont.
“A council member may run for two full terms. If they’re elected to two consecutive terms, they must leave council for at least one term before they could run again,” said Janet Keller, city clerk.
The filing period ends Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:30 p.m. There are nine total council seats on staggered terms. Seats will be contested in the city’s 2nd, 4th, 6th and 7th districts this election. Candidates must reside in the district in which they run.
The geography of those districts breaks down as such:
• 2nd District includes Morgantown Avenue, the Suncrest area, Hoult Road, and from Alta Vista Avenue to Morgantown Avenue. Other streets include Kentucky Avenue, Delaware Avenue, Maryland Avenue, East Park Avenue and Fairfax Street.
• 4th District is the entire Bellview area, which also includes Pennsylvania Avenue and the Jackson Addition area. Other streets in this district include Maple Avenue, Ogden Avenue, Chicago Street, and Washington Street.
• 6th District includes Virginia Avenue to Hillcrest Road and from Fairmont State University to Field Street. Some of the other streets include View Avenue, College Park, a portion of Locust Avenue, Oliver Avenue and the area from 5th Street to 7th Street.
• 7th District includes Fairmont State University to Broadview Avenue, a portion of Locust Avenue, Peacock Lane, Hillside Drive and the area around Fairmont Senior High School. This District also includes parts of 7th Street to 9th Street.
Winners will take office in January 2021. All seats are non-partisan. Current city council members of the districts holding elections recently shared their ideas on public service.
Frank Yann, who is undecided on running for re-election, has represented the 2nd District since being appointed in May 2014 to fill an unexpired term.
“I’ve been an East Sider all my life and there’s been a perception that East Fairmont is not the first in line for things. I think I’ve been able to help erase some of that perception,” said Yann. “The idea of being available to talk with the people and find out what they want for Fairmont is a big part of the job.”
Yann said although council members “are elected for a certain district, we listen to all residents of Fairmont.”
“When you’re on council, you may represent a district, but you actually represent the whole city,” Yann said. “All of the council cooperates that way. If we get a call from someone not in our district, that doesn’t mean we can’t help them. We’re concerned about all of Fairmont, not just our own district.”
Mayor Brad Merrifield is running for re-election in 2020 in the 4th District, which he’s represented since January 2017.
“Public service can be as rewarding as you make,” Merrifield said. “The more you put into it, the more rewarding it can become. If helping other people, trying to resolve issues, and looking a little bit ahead for the future for the citizenry are things that are important to you, it can be very rewarding.”
But Merrifield warns would-be candidates that politics and government can be a tough racket sometimes.
“It can also be very frustrating, but that’s the way life is. You don’t always get everything you want,” Merrifield said.
Merrifield paraphrases E. Gordon Gee, West Virginia University’s president, who’s advice on being in the public eye is something he said he’s internalized.
“You’ve got to have thick skin. You’ve got to have a sense of humor. It doesn’t mean you’re not taking things seriously. It just means it’s OK to have fun, work hard and get things done,” Merrifield said. “You’re not going to bat .1000, so understand that going in. But if you’re true to trying to do things right, yes, I’d recommend public service.”
Having represented the 7th District since November 2014, Deputy Mayor Philip Mason is running for re-election. Mason said a council member’s public life exists nonstop and requests arrive at all hours of the day. But it’s not a bad thing, he said.
“The best thing about public service, and you’re going to think this is kind of crazy, is when you get a phone call from someone, sometimes late at night, sometimes early in the morning, often at the weirdest times, and they want help,” Mason said. “When you’re able to bring the resources of the city to help people, that’s the best feeling in the world.”
Mason pointed out that while council members may earn acclaim for certain accomplishments, he believes the real kudos belong to city employees.
“I get the credit and the good feeling, but the people in city government are the ones that actually make things happen,” Mason said. “All I get are the calls, then I ask for help. People in city government here have been great about helping me help people.”
Mason said potential council members should also have plenty of patience.
“The biggest challenge, and it’s an old song, is bureaucracy. Bureaucracy just drives me crazy. There are rules up and down government, from federal to state to local, that simply need to be reviewed and streamlined,” Mason said. “It can get very frustrating the amount of time it takes to actually get major projects completed.”
Dora Grubb is running for re-election in the 6th District, where she has served as council member since 2017. Grubb sees public service as a duty of the citizenry.
“You can’t complain if you don’t try to solve the problem yourself, that’s how I see it. In whatever way you choose to volunteer, even if it’s only one or two hours a week, it will make a difference,” she said.
Grubb said there’s no formula to public service success except hard work.
“It’s difficult to make everyone happy. No matter hard you try, you can’t please everyone. You just try do the best you can and be available to help anybody who needs help. And there’s a lot of people who need help right now,” she said.
Candidates must file papers to run in person at the city clerk’s office, in Room 312 of the J. Harper Meredith Building in Fairmont. A $15 filing fee is required. Anyone interested in learning more about filing for city council should contact the city clerk at 304-366-6212, extension 329, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
