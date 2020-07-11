First week of football cancelled, other sports start dates pushed back

FAIRMONT — The landscape of West Virginia high school fall sports may be shifting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but as of Friday, a landscape at least still exists, based on a joint announcement by Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Director Bernie Dolan at the governor's press briefing Friday.
The targeted start date of both preseason practice and actual games for all fall sports will be delayed, Dolan announced, but the current plans will salvage the majority of the fall sports calendar.
Preseason practice is now slated to begin Aug. 17 for all fall sports, Dolan said, while actual game play for each of the fall sports will begin at different dates.
The first day for football games will be Thursday, Sept. 3. Most teams will play their first game a day later on Friday, Sept. 4. The Sept. 3-4 season start date for football wipes out Week 1 games scheduled for the season's original opening week of Aug. 27-29.
The original Week 1 games can still be made up, Dolan said, but it will require teams to alter their schedules and possibly play on their scheduled bye week, play two games in a single week, or replace a later game on their schedule with their original Week 1 contest, pending some sort of opt-out agreement by the two teams.
Marion County, for example, was originally slated to have an intra-county matchup for Week 1 on Aug. 28 between East Fairmont and North Marion at East-West Stadium. Fairmont Senior's original Week 1 opponent, meanwhile, was Buckhannon-Upshur. Any one or all of the Marion County teams could choose to bypass their bye weeks in an attempt to make up a game to play a full schedule of 10 games. East Fairmont has the earliest bye week set for Sept. 25, while North Marion and Fairmont Senior both have their bye weeks on Oct. 2.
Golf has the earliest start date for competition among all of the fall sports under the new format, with matches permitted to begin Aug. 24. Soccer, cross country, volleyball and cheer will be permitted to begin competing on Sept. 2, which, like football, is a week later than originally scheduled.
Teams across all sports will have to adjust their schedules to squeeze in any missed games due to the delayed start in order to play their full slate of games, Dolan said.
All dates released by Dolan and the WVSSAC Friday , however, are tentative and subject to change, both Justice and Dolan said.
"There is no playbook here," Justice said. "We want our kids to do all of that if we can...I'm going to emphasize if we can. We all know we may have to change and we may have to change again. We don't know what this is going to do.
"We hope and pray that we'll be ready to go."
Currently, the majority of fall sports programs in the state are either participating or are scheduled to begin participating in the annual three-week live summer practice period in accordance with the WVSSAC's three-phase return plan for high school sports. The summer practice period is the third and final phase of the plan, with the majority of counties' three-week period set to conclude on July 25. Dolan said the three-week period will be permitted to go on as scheduled.
In Marion County, the three-week live period, has been put on hold indefinitely after officials from the county health department and board of education agreed to shut down all sports practices on Tuesday due to spiking COVID-19 case totals, in particular among high-school aged people, according to Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White.
"It's up to the public whether we're going to have athletics come this fall," Dolan said, "because you're the ones who will wear the mask, practice the social distancing and wash your hands. It sounds like it's an easy thing to do and for everybody to get on board. So if you're the one not social distancing, not wearing a mask, you very well could be the one who is setting an example for someone else not to follow, and that hurts all of our chances of participating.
"If you want this, you have easy things to do. You could be a good role model and do it."
There will be restrictions and limitations on the number and manner of spectators, Dolan said, when or if high school sports do resume this fall. Dolan said safety measures may include a limited number of spectators as well as social distancing for those who do attend. Such details will likely fluctuate based on the sport and the venue, Dolan said, and more overall protocols will be released at a later date in coordination with the state board of education and the state health department.
"Sports give us so much. They really give us so, so much," Justice said. "They're important to our communities, they bring us together, and, at the end of the day, they teach us so many life lessons."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.