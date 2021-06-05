MORGANTOWN — A recent Fairmont Senior High grad is the first-ever honoree of the George E. and Joanne R. Davis Memorial Scholarship.
Eden Williams of Fairmont Senior High was awarded the scholarship that was established by the family of the late George and Joanne Davis. Established for West Virginia student-athletes, the Davis family hopes the scholarship will carry on the couple’s love of West Virginia and their belief in the value of sports and education.
The fund, which is managed by Morgantown-based Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc., provides a $1,000 scholarship to a West Virginia resident who is pursuing an undergraduate degree as a full-time student at West Virginia University.
“We congratulate this year's scholarship recipients and wish them the best as they continue with their educational journeys,” said YCF President Patty Showers Ryan. “Given the pandemic-related challenges these students have faced, we are confident they have gained the skills they need to be successful in college and beyond.”
Williams is among of 105 students who were awarded a total of $319,300 in scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year. Applications were evaluated by scholarship committees of more than 100 volunteers from across North Central West Virginia.
YCF currently manages more than 40 scholarship funds. New scholarship endowment funds may be established with a minimum donation of $20,000, which donors may achieve over three years. The principal is invested, and the earnings provide scholarship dollars forever. Donors may suggest award criteria, and the funds are often named in honor or memory of loved ones.
Following are YCF’s new scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 academic year:
Angela Shahan Memorial Scholarship – Gabrielle Wolfe, Preston High
Bobby Lee Secret Memorial Scholarship – Elizabeth Renzelli, Notre Dame High
Brandi Kay Bowen Scholarship – Abigail Nicholson, Doddridge County High; Eliana Sias, Doddridge County High
Brenda B. Hellwig Vocational Development Scholarship – Sierra Moses, Bridgeport High
Catherine Flynn Morrison Memorial Scholarship – Emily Duffy, Lincoln High
Charlotte and Mary Gail Koen Scholarship – Isabella Fetty, North Marion High; Sophia Tomana, Fairmont Senior High
Dr. Leo Kotchek Memorial Scholarship – Gabrielle Wolfe, Preston High
EQT Scholarship – Adam Earls ($18,000 scholarship), East Fairmont High; $1,000 scholarships: Elijah Hannig, Fairmont Senior High; Luke Hawranick, East Fairmont High; Kaylee Kenney, East Fairmont High
Erin Marie Keener Nursing Scholarship – Angela McIntyre, West Virginia University
Ernest Daniel Conaway, Raymond Guy Baker and Everett Reece Baker Memorial Scholarship – Mason Winkie, West Virginia University; Elizabeth Renzelli, Notre Dame High
Flora O. Corpening Scholarship – Coulter Bracken, Bridgeport High School; Alexandria Chumley, Bridgeport High
Frances Scarcelli Tyler Scholarship – Elizabeth Renzelli, Notre Dame High
George E. and Joanne R. Davis Memorial Scholarship – Eden Williams, Fairmont Senior High
HopeWorks Scholarship – Jack Ernstes, University High
J. Cecil Jarvis Memorial Scholarship – Sundus Lateef, West Virginia University; Minahal Naveed, West Virginia University
Jacob David Bower “Bower Power” Memorial Scholarship – Luke Hawranick, East Fairmont High; Abigail Tillema, Fairmont Senior High
Jean and Laurence S. DeLynn Scholarship – Jeanneliese Cannon-Blachere, University High; Cole Domansky, Morgantown High; Heidi Gidley, Preston High; Jonah Higley, Waynesburg Central High; Eli Morris, East Fairmont High; Kiley Shriver, North Marion High; Olivia Shunk, University High; Sachin Thacker, Morgantown High; Sophia Tomana, Fairmont Senior High; Whitney Wade, Morgantown High
Jim Dunn Memorial Scholarship – Reese Burnside, Doddridge County High; Quinn Jacquez, Morgantown High; Caroline Kirby, University High
John C. and Joann T. Wills Music Educators Scholarship – Emma Harvey, Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Joycelyn A. and Robert A. Ayersman Sr. Memorial Scholarship – Jesse Humphrey, Preston High
KHS Class of ‘59 Scholarship – Gabrielle Wolfe, Preston High
Lillian A. Devison Scholarship – Mason Winkie, West Virginia University
Margaret L. Spencer Health Career Education Scholarship – Sade Miller, West Virginia University
Matthew “Biggie” Wolfe Memorial Scholarship – Emmery Cottrell, University High; Zanon Sines, Morgantown High
Micah Wilson Memorial Scholarship – Jack Ernstes, University High
Mountain Loggers Group, Inc. Scholarship – Logan Hosaflook, Glenville State College
North Elementary Scholarship – Kathryn Lemley, Morgantown High
PFC Andrew Martin “Bo” Harper Memorial Scholarship – Jack Ernstes, University High; Elizabeth Renzelli, Notre Dame High
Roy and Frances Valentine Family Scholarship – Dannielle Calcamp, Tucker County High
Rusty Mazzie and Seth Nicholson Memorial Scholarship – Gracie Marsh, Notre Dame High
Sam McLaughlin Scholarship for the Arts – Kathleen McPherson, Fairmont Senior High
Scott Argabrite Memorial Scholarship – Uilleam Bell, Socastee High
Seth Burton Memorial Scholarship – Sophia Tomana, Fairmont Senior High
Sgt. Christopher Dalton Memorial Scholarship – Kibsaim Coli, Morgantown High
Soundra K. Poling - Brookhaven Elementary Scholarship – Daniel Larimer, Morgantown High; Lindsey Moran, Morgantown High
William “Will” Charleton Bridges Scholarship – Gabrielle Walker, Fairmont Senior High
William Charles Davis and Dorcas Regina Davis Educational Scholarship – Abigail Boggs, Fairmont State University
Woodrow W. Woods Scholarship – Coulter Bracken, Bridgeport High; Abriann Hartzell, Robert C. Byrd High; Denzil Hawkinberry, Bridgeport High; Sofia Henline, Bridgeport High; Leah Herndon, Lincoln High; Matthew Howe, West Virginia University; Lindsay Knight, West Virginia University; Margaret Lohmann, West Virginia University; Samuel Martino, West Virginia University; Sierra Moses, Bridgeport High; Jeffrey Muller, Bridgeport High; Mackenzie Randolph, Bridgeport High; Wyatt Ray, Marshall University; Elizabeth Renzelli, Notre Dame High School; Molly Runner, Bridgeport High; Thomas Stire, Lincoln High; Ava Vavrick, Bridgeport High; Mason Winkie, West Virginia University
YCF’s mission is to promote philanthropy and build endowment funds to benefit our communities. Through financial resources, YCF extends assistance to qualified people, programs and projects in the form of grants and scholarships. Primarily serving North Central West Virginia, YCF’s underlying goal is always to enhance the quality of life for those the organization serves.
