FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University has a new vice president for student success and affairs.
Peter Gitau began his tenure as the chief enrollment management and student services officer for the school on Oct. 5.
According to a Fairmont State press release, Gitau brings 20 years of senior executive level management at educational institutions and organizations to the position. He also has experience serving as a chief student affairs officer with demonstrated success in developing collaborative relationships across university divisions.
“Student success is our No. 1 priority,” said Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University. “I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Gitau to our community. He has decades of experience prioritizing the academic and personal success of students. He’s demonstrated success at different types of institutions and organizations, and he has already hit the ground running at Fairmont State.”
Gitau has held vice president for student affairs roles at both Dixie State University and Northern Kentucky University. Prior to his vice president experience, he served as the associate vice chancellor and dean of students at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, dean of student life at the University of Dubuque and executive assistant to the president for diversity at Manchester University. He is also the founder and president of the African International Foundation for Educational Excellence, a nonprofit organization with educational development initiatives in sub Saharan Africa.
In his role at Fairmont State, Gitau will provide leadership, vision and administrative supervision of a full range of student services including admissions and enrollment, financial aid, residence life and housing, student employment and counseling services.
“From the first moment I stepped on campus, I have felt welcomed to the Falcon Family as many have gone out of their way to show me around and answer my many questions. My singular commitment is to help build a strong enrollment and student success team,” said Gitau. “While COVID-19 has dramatically changed the educational landscape, we will work tirelessly and strategically to meet any immediate and future challenges and soar like true Falcons.”
Gitau has a doctorate in higher education policy and administration with a minor in public administration from the University of Kansas, in addition to a master's degree in educational administration from Eastern Illinois University. He received his bachelor's degree in secondary education from Kenyatta University.
