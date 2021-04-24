MORGANTOWN — Let us get one thing straight right now.
Though they bill it as the Gold-Blue Spring Football Game that will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mountaineer Field and will be shown on ESPN+. Now, it isn't really a game and, because of that, it shouldn't be watched as one.
For fans, it's supposed to be a fun time and, like the coaches, they should use it to answer some questions they have about next year's team.
May we be so bold to offer up a suggestion of things to look for in the "game."
As always, it begins at quarterback. But look at it as if there is a competition going on between last year's starter Jarret Doege and sophomore Garrett Greene.
Now it's true that Doege isn't going to be beaten out for the job.
Head Coach Neal Brown earlier dubbed him "one of the most improved players on the team, which is a positive for him."
But he also noted that there was one troublesome day, which — ahem — may have reminded him of the Liberty Bowl game when he had to bench Doege for the second half to win the game.
Which brings us to Greene. He offers an option — not just a different player, but a different offense for the team, one with a scrambling quarterback.
So, keep an eye on him. Brown has done so all spring and in the last scrimmage, took the yellow jersey off him so he could display his elusiveness as a runner and get an idea of how the offense will function with a different look to it.
"Garrett was live all day today," Brown said after the scrimmage. "He had some big runs, which was a positive. He was able to make something out of broken plays. He also made one big pass down the field on a scramble."
Greene is anything but a prototypical quarterback at 5-11 and 191, but he is difficult to corral and can throw on the run.
"Some of the best things he does is when the pocket breaks down," Brown said.
Which brings us to the people who are supposed to see that the pocket doesn't break down — the offensive line.
This has the makings of being a good offensive line, but if you want to watch one important part of it, keep an eye on Doug Nester, the West Virginian who went away to Virginia Tech but has transferred in and has been used at right tackle and right guard so far.
“His transition has been great,” offensive line coach Mike Moore has said. “He fits in perfect because he fits in the same mold as Yates and Gmiter and Frazier and Jordan White. They all work hard. Doug came in during the offseason and saw the way we work in the weight room and the standard they set there.
“I intentionally left him at one spot for multiple days,” Moore said at the start of spring practice. “I started him at tackle and left him there for the first three days. Then I had him at guard the next three days. Now I’m going to move him a little bit back and forth, but I wanted to first get a solid view at what he looked like at both of them. I haven’t moved him to the left side yet. That will probably be a summer and camp deal of getting him on the left side.
“I want to find out where he fits. He’s looked really good at times at guard, and he’s looked pretty good at tackle. He’s a big, huge guy who is smart. He can move, and he can move people around. I’m not dead set where he’s going to be yet.”
Let's just say that the line holds up well and the quarterback situation becomes a positive, what about catching the ball. That has been a problem in the first two years of the Neal Brown era.
They have worked hard on it and it seems to have improved while developing a deep, talented group of receivers.
Who says so, you ask. The man who has to cover them every day, cornerback Nicktroy Fortune.
"With Sam Brown, Isaiah Esdale and Sean Ryan in there, there's never a rep I get to say 'All right, I get to relax now.' They bring it every time. I know every time I step on that field, I have to have my A game with me because if I don't, they're going to go out there and expose me," Fortune said.
"Those are the guys that are going to wake up the world this year. They definitely are going out there and doing what they got to do. They are just balling and have been all spring."
But, perhaps, Bryce Ford-Wheaton might be the one who has the breakout season, so keep an eye on him when you are there. Fortune will.
"I tell him every single day that the only thing holding Bryce back is his mind," Fortune said. "It's just like me. I was like that. It's a confidence thing. I had to get my confidence up there.
"Me and Bryce, we talk every day. He's like my big brother and I tell him you just got to have confidence in yourself. You see him, he's like 6-4, like 225 and the dude can run. What I want to see out of Bryce is that when he steps on that field, he has that confidence that there's nobody that can run with him, nobody can jump with him, he can just go out there and dominate.
"Once he gets that down he'll be the best receiver in the Big 12."
So, there you go, some things to watch.
As for the defense, it is a pretty good, experienced, proven group so the interesting thing will be to see how the offense does against it.
They will allow 25% of capacity into Mountaineer Field and will ask that COVID-19 protocols be followed with social distancing and masks worn unless you are eating or drinking.
Gates open at noon.
As always, a portion of the proceeds from the $10 entry fee will go to WVU Children's Hospital.
