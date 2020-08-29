CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice remains confident that schools are still on track to safely open on Sept. 8 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During Friday’s briefing, Justice said that in the past month, the West Virginia Department of Education surveyed all 55 county school systems to find out what personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies they had on-hand and what was still needed to begin the school year.
Working with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard, all counties have been contacted and supplies have now either been sent or are in the process of being distributed.
“We can confidently, confidently say that all 55 counties will have what they requested in order to begin school,” Justice said. “As we go forward, we know we’re going to have more demand for equipment. But between the dollars that we have from a variety of grants, we’ll be able to cover all of that demand.”
Justice said West Virginia county school districts have received more than $90 million from the federal and state government to use for school re-entry.
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is also making a donation of more than $500,000-worth of PPE and cleaning supplies to the WVDE, which will be made available to every classroom teacher in West Virginia, Justice said.
“I am thrilled about this because these supplies will help us be able to do more and more to help ensure the safety and wellness of our schools and our people,” Justice said. “On behalf of the Department of Education, the State of West Virginia, and all of us, we surely recognize and thank Highmark. It’s a wonderfully generous donation.”
After his Friday briefing, Justice had a virtual meeting with several county school superintendents from across the state to discuss school re-entry plans. During the virtual roundtable, superintendents discussed the challenges they are facing as the school year approaches.
“We want to know exactly what we’re facing during this unprecedented time to make sure we are doing everything in our power to help,” Justice said.
“We’ve seen some really impressive plans from all of our counties for getting our students back to school,” Gov. Justice continued. “I’m so proud of all you’ve done during these difficult times. I know how much your students mean to each and every one of you. Your commitment to ensuring their safety is off-the-charts and I promise that we’ve going to do everything in our power to help you have as normal and productive of a school year as possible.”
