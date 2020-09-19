FAIRMONT — After quarantining an undisclosed number of students who were exposed to COVID-19 in a Bridgeport hotel for a number of weeks, Fairmont State University will dedicate a residence hall for use as a quarantine location on campus.
University officials will begin transitioning students who have been exposed to COVID-19 and others who have tested positive for the coronavirus into Pence Hall and moving them out of the Hawthorn Suites in Bridgeport due to a request from Gov. Jim Justice. The university has had eight students test positive, then quarantine and are now recovered, according to data from its COVID-19 portal.
"In an effort to respond to Gov. Jim Justice's request for higher education institutions to isolate and quarantine students on campus, Fairmont State is shifting its quarantine strategy and transitioning Pence Hall to a dedicated facility to meet the special needs of these students," states a press release.
The dorm has 48 rooms that can be configured to meet the demands for students' evolving needs for quarantining.
"Over the next week, students currently living in Pence Hall will be relocated to other available rooms on campus. At that time, Pence Hall will be transitioned to exclusively house students in quarantine for possible exposure and those that have a confirmed positive case. The Bridgeport location will be phased out as we move through this process," states a university press release.
A desk clerk at the Hawthorn Suites declined to disclose the number of Fairmont State students who were being housed at the hotel. On Saturday, a Fairmont State spokesperson said "no student with a positive case of COVID-19 was at the hotel and that location has not been used for students with positive cases."
According to the press release, Fairmont State selected the motel because it provided on-site security, video monitoring, studio kitchens, private bathrooms and other modern amenities. The university also had a member of its campus police department posted at the motel and provided students three meals a day, all at the university's expense.
"A campus official is located on the premises and students continue to receive the services they need, including: three meals a day delivered by Fairmont State food services; wireless high-speed internet; and daily check-in from a member of the Fairmont State COVID Response Team. All costs are covered by the University," university officials said in Thursday press release.
Before classes began on campus, Fairmont State tested 3,704 students, faculty and other staff for COVID-19. At least six students had been reported by the university as having tested positive since classes began.
"During this required testing, an employee of a third-party food service vendor tested positive for COVID-19 and was directed to remain off campus pursuant to the University’s health and safety guidelines," states a university press release.
The testing that Fairmont State and other smaller universities in West Virginia conducted was paid for using funds the state received from the federal CARES Act.
In his July 31 COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice pledged $2.5 million to go toward COVID testing the "smaller schools because WVU and Marshall have their own plans and they’re working them great.”
"Fairmont State, like all other regional institutions, does not have the facilities, tests or staffing to execute continued mass testing. Pending further directives by the Governor and the Higher Education Policy Commission, we will conduct any required testing as quickly and efficiently as possible," states a university press release.
All students who test positive are monitored by our COVID Task Force, COVID Student Liaison, and Student Health. As requested, the University continues to cooperate with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.
