In this April 8, 1974, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron hits his 715th career home run in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium to break the all-time record set by Babe Ruth. Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.