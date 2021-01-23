MORGANTOWN — History has always had a way of weaving itself into and out of my life, which is strange for there is no less a historic figure who ever walked the earth than me.
But my career choice was unavoidable, never debated, for I was born to be involved in baseball and having been introduced to the curveball at a young age I knew I would be writing the history of it, not making it.
Still, as early as 1954 something strange took place. My favorite player as a child was Bobby Thomson, the New York Giant who hit "The Shot Heard 'Round the World." That was in 1951 and it had such a lasting effect that my first son was named Robert Thomson Hertzel.
Well, in 1954, Thomson had been traded to the Milwaukee Braves for a 20-game winning pitcher Johnny Antonelli, but broke his ankle before the season, opening a spot for a rookie to make the Braves' roster that year.
That rookie was Henry Aaron.
Who knew that 12 years later, now a rookie baseball writer myself, would I find myself working in Atlanta as the Braves moved from Milwaukee and walking across the locker room to introduce myself to Henry Aaron.
It was, as you no doubt know, a different time. The Vietnam War was beginning to rage, President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated a couple of years earlier and brother Bobby Kennedy and Sr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be assassinated a couple of years later.
The Braves were a wonderful team filled with Hall of Famers like Aaron, Eddie Matthews, Phil Niekro and Joe Torre and life was not easy for Black players. If Atlanta was urbane enough to offer a buffer of sorts — although Lester Maddox would become the very symbol of racism in the South as he rose to become governor of the state of Georgia the next year — you didn't want to wander outside the city very far.
Aaron, in a perfect world, would have gone through life enjoying his family and his team, hitting home runs and winning ball games, but the period into which he was thrust and the skill he had that caused him to challenge no less a hero as Babe Ruth as the greatest home run hitter ever made that all impossible.
He wasn't militant but he was active in the movement, and as his career went on and he hit more and more home runs and came closer and closer to Ruth's career record of 714, he suffered through too many indignations to count, the day's mail — every day's mail — offering death threats.
He finished the 1973 season with 713 home runs, meaning his first of the next year would tie Ruth, but the next home run would break Ruth's record and leave Aaron standing alone as the all-time home run king.
Baseball had somehow managed to schedule Atlanta — then owned by the maverick TV mogul Ted Turner — in Cincinnati for three games before returning home. Turner saw a chance for a huge crowd, maybe three or more games, if he could keep Aaron home without hitting a home run.
Baseball, however, ruled that Aaron would have to play at least the first game in Cincinnati.
To add to the bizarre aspect of the situation, the day before the opener the Xenia, Ohio, tornado outbreak came and wiped out half that city that was less than 20 miles from the ballpark, close enough that Pete Rose said he saw it from his house and that Aaron himself saw it in the distance from the Cincinnati Airport when he went to pick up his wife.
Meanwhile, the battle was raging over whether Aaron would play, which was all he really wanted to. His manager and former teammate, Eddie Matthews, was the manager and the day before the opener there was a press conference in a hotel room at which Matthews, who had a drinking problem, showed up for not only drunk but with his fly unknowingly open.
Normally, Aaron avoided controversy. He simply went up and did his thing, but this was out of hand and so it was that as the season opened, in the top of the first inning, with a 3-1 count he swung at a Jack Billingham pitch and put it all to rest, tying Ruth with his 714th home run.
Waite Hoyt was a Hall of Fame pitcher and Ruth's roommate who, in his retirement, became famous for telling Ruth stories during rain delays while he broadcast the Cincinnati Reds games in the 1950s and 1960s.
The day after Aaron tied Ruth's record, I approached him for comment and he offered a unique perspective.
"No one gave a damn when he did it," Hoyt said. "When he hit his 60th home run, no one cared, either. There were no goals for Ruth. He had no records to break."
Indeed, when he hit 714, only one man had hit 713. Ruth. And when he hit 60, only one many had hit 59. Ruth.
Hoyt admitted that Ruth felt his record would never be broken, but he noted they didn't hit as many home runs then as they when Aaron was playing.
Aaron seized the moment, just as Ruth would have.
"Yesterday's home run was typically Ruthian," Hoyt said. "That is how Babe would have done it, on his first swing before a sellout crowd. He was always like that. The first game in Yankee Stadium, he hit a home run. The first All-Star game he hit a home run."
Perhaps they were more the same than they were different, Aaron and Ruth.
What he had done was not lost on Sparky Anderson, the Cincinnati manager.
"It just shows how great the guy is," Anderson said. "He's supposed to be under all this pressure and he hits it out on his first swing of the year."
One more thing. Prior to the game Aaron had spoken by phone to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was in Memphis to eulogize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the sixth anniversary of his assassination,
After the call, Aaron requested the Reds have a moment of silence for Dr. King but the Reds said the request was too late.
And so, on a day so important in the life of Henry Aaron, perhaps the most important thing to him was denied.
As noted, it seemed that somehow I was always on the fringe of history ... there for Aaron's No. 714 and his 3,000th base hit, there for Bob Gibson's 3,000th strikeout, there for Pete Rose's 44-game hitting streak, there for Carlton Fisk's midnight home run and Kirk Gibson's one-legged home run and Tom Seaver's only no-hitter and Rick Wise's no-hitter in which he hit two home runs and Roberto Clemente's 3,000th and last hit and ... well, you get the picture.
So many moments, so many people ... but when you got right down to it, Aaron and what he accomplished towered over it all, in part because of what he did, in part because of whose record he broke but mostly for the class he displayed from the start to the finish.
Two days later, Aaron went home to Atlanta with the Braves and broke Ruth's record with a home run off Al Downing.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.