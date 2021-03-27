FAIRMONT — A windstorm that ripped through Marion County this week forced the closing of local schools Friday and caused power outages in the region.
Of the 30,272 Mon Power customers in Marion County, 4,716 were without power Friday due to high winds. Of all counties serviced in West Virginia, Marion County had the highest number of outages, according to a company spokesperson.
There were nearly 2,700 outages in Fairmont and just over 1,900 in Mannington. It took work crews until 3:30 p.m. to restore power for Fairmont after their original estimate of 2 p.m. Friday.
“Our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible for our customers,” said Will Boye, spokesperson for Mon Power.
High winds had caused for limbs and trees to come in to contact with lines across the service territory.
“The main culprit across our territory is tree-related damage to our power lines and equipment as a result of these high winds,” said Boye.
In response to the outage calls, Boye said Mon Power has their own internal weather forecasting system.
“We make sure that we’re fully staffed leading into a weather event like times so we’re fully prepared,” said Boye.
He said, aside from staff, needed equipment is made available to respond to outages across the service territory.
“We deploy resources and work to restore power as quickly and as safely as we can,” said Boye.
Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons said when there are high winds, often times power lines will go down.
“We’ll get multiple calls at one time so we’ll have to prioritize those calls and call in extra people,” said Simmons.
Simmons said the fire department can sit and monitor power lines for hours and sometimes even days so the power company has a chance to get on scene and render the power line safe.
“We never assume a power line is not energized,” said Simmons.
Simmons said a lot of times this can leave the department very low on manpower because they do not have the resources to sit on power lines for days.
Simmons said the department did receive a couple calls that trees were down in the city, but hadn’t received any phone calls about down power lines Friday.
“It wasn’t as bad as the City of Fairmont had anticipated,” said Simmons.
In the past, Simmons said the city has experienced storms so severe the department had been out for days responding to calls and sitting on power lines to be sure the public didn’t get close to them.
Simmons said the department will call extra people in if a severe weather event is slated to take place. If it’s meant to be a particularly bad weather event firefighters will meet with people from the 911 Center to get everyone on the same page. The 911 center will send out information to the department to let them know when the worst of the storm will be and what resources are available.
“There’s a lot that goes into it,” said Simmons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.