MORGANTOWN — The headlines went to the West Virginia baseball team, and certainly they were well deserved.
They not only brought their record to .500 with a victory at Texas on Thursday night, their sixth in a row, slamming three home runs to beat the No. 2 Longhorns, the highest-ranked team the Mountaineers' program ever had beaten.
But as it is so often in sports, there was a story behind the story, a feel-good story about a young boy recovering from a serious injury, his parents, who just happen to be Mountaineers coach Randy Mazey and his wife, Amanda Ross Mazey, and a team that in this craziest of years needed something to feel good about.
The story of 14-year-old Weston "Wammer" Mazey has been oft told over the last few months, of how he suffered a traumatic brain injury in an on-field collision on March 9 that sent him unconscious to the ICU on a ventilator for a week and then into rehab for all of March and April and three weeks of May.
It was wrapped up in a touching video the family compiled of his day-by-day recovery, laying bruised and battered, unconscious at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, a teddy bear clutched in his arms. That was March 10.
On March 11, now awake, he recognized his father.
On March 15, he was moved out of the intensive care unit, the video gathering him being moved to a regular room.
Then there was video of him beginning rehab, hesitantly hitting a beach ball with a toy bat.
On March 18, he was reunited with his dog, who laying there on the bed, Wammer's head using him as a pillow.
On March 19, they loaded him into a plane and he left for Atlanta, Georgia and the Shepherd Center, which specializes in spinal cord and brain injury.
There they worked on his skills ... walking, agility, running ... bringing him along slowly, but soon he was grabbing weak ground balls.
April 1 was anything but April Fool's Day as he was out playing catch with his father, who had taken a leave from the baseball team, to help his son recover.
By April 4, he was taking strong whacks at batting practice fastballs from both sides of the plate and doing dribbling drills.
Every day you could see him moving forward, making strides toward returning to normal, so much so that they set a date for him to be released from the Shepherd Center.
"To watch his progress was nothing short of miraculous, Amanda said. "He was unconscious for a few days and when he woke up, he was in so much pain. You are thinking then, is that how he's going to be forever?"
But being 14 helped.
"Adults don't bounce back that quickly," Amanda said. "And that kid, I'm telling you, he never complained once, never got frustrated, never got disappointed or mad or sad. He just said 'All right, this where I am' and went with it. His attitude has been amazing."
When they learned the date he would be sprung from rehab, the Mazeys went to work planning a surprise for everyone.
"This has been in the works for a few weeks," Amanda said. "We looked at the schedule to try and figure out when he could reunite with the team because he hadn't seen them play at all this year."
It had been a difficult year without the injury, for he had come down with COVID when the team was supposed to play a tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina so he missed that.
Three days later, the accident occurred.
"It was important for him to get back and see the team," she said.
And so the wheels were set in motion.
"He got out of rehab at 3:30 on Wednesday and we literally just hit the road," Amanda said. "We left from Atlanta driving. I just listened to podcasts and drank sweet iced tea. The adrenalin from knowing what was happening was getting me through. I was so excited to pull this off."
They arrived home in Morgantown at 3:30 a.m., emptied the suitcases and then repacked them, got what rest they could then headed for Pittsburgh, now having daughter Sierra in tow.
The idea was to surprise the team.
"We told practically no one, not even the assistant coaches," Amanda said.
Mazey, the coach, had arranged that before batting practice he'd huddle with his team on the field, facing the tunnel Weston would come out, the players looking in another direction.
"He loved it," Amanda said. "He loves those guys. They treat him like he's one of their own. He was just excited to see them. He went out on the field and took some ground balls. It was really cool for him."
And now the recovery continues. Weston Mazey needs no more rehab at present, but he can't play sports until next March 9, which is a year from the accident. It won't be easy, but he has handled everything perfectly to date.
Did his arrival help WVU beat Texas?
"You'd like to think so," Amanda said and laughed. "I don't know. Those guys adore Weston, they really do. Maybe that provided a little inspiration. I don't want to give Weston credit for anything that happened in the game, but it was kind of cool. I'd like to think he provided a little inspiration for the win, but the players played their butts off."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.