House members urge governor to convene CARES Act special session

FAIRMONT — Governor Jim Justice refused again on Friday to call a special session to discuss with lawmakers how the state should spend $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act money.
During his daily coronavirus briefing, Justice suggested West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate members contribute ideas to his “suggestion box,” but said he has no plans to order a special session of the legislature.
Justice said elected officials could “call themselves back in and I’ll sit on the sideline and watch, but I’m not going to help them.”
A bipartisan group of 60 members of the House have signed a request to convene a special session. That figure meets the compulsory threshold required by law, but the state Senate must also agree to convene. Thus far, there is no movement in the Senate for a special session.
Under the West Virginia constitution, the House of Delegates is responsible for appropriating state funding.
The governor’s refusal to include the state House of Delegates in any formal decision-making process involving the use of federal funds prompted a civics lesson from a couple local lawmakers.
“You know, there are three branches of government. And we typically have to have a say-so in what the governor plans to do,” said Del. Linda Longstreth, (D- Marion).
Longstreth said she realizes the coronavirus pandemic has changed the ability to meet in-person, but said a conversation is nevertheless needed on how to spend more than a billion dollars.
“I don’t care if it’s just the finance committee in the House and the Senate. They could meet and spread out. Or we could do something virtual. In those ways, at least we could at least have a discussion. We have conversations with everyone else, whether it’s virtual or on the phone or whatever it may be. We can certainly talk about this,” Longstreth said.
Her sentiment is echoed by Del. Michael Angelucci, (D-Marion).
“As we all learned early on, there are three branches of government and the legislature has oversight on spending. We need to have oversight on how the governor wants to spend this $1.25 billion,” Angelucci said.
He, too, said it’s a constitutional matter.
“I hope the governor understands the importance of following the constitution. We all took an oath to that and we certainly want to make sure we’re doing our jobs,” Angelucci said. “And doing our jobs is making sure we have oversight over governmental spending. That’s what we took an oath to do and that’s what we hope to perform.”
Longstreth, Angelucci and House member Mike Caputo sent a letter to Justice this week asking him to reconsider his stance on the special session.
“All we’re asking the governor to do is follow the state constitution and allow us to have the ability to review and approve those appropriations,” Angelucci said. “We took an oath to follow the constitution. And the constitution says the legislature is who allocates the money and who approves the money that is to be spent.”
Longstreth said without proper dialogue, House members have little idea how such an enormous amount of money will be spent.
“I’d really like to know what the parameters are regarding spending this money. I don’t think we’re all aware what we can spend it on,” Longstreth said. “And when we do learn what we can spend it on, what are the priorities? Where does that money need to go first, second, third and on down? I think we’re all confused about that. You don’t just get that kind of money and say ‘Spend it.’ We don’t even know how it’s going to be spent.”
