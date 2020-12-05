Huggins laments not having fans in Coliseum this month

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia men's basketball season is four games old and they have not yet appeared at the Coliseum, not even for the charity exhibition game they play annually in the preseason.
What's more, the next game comes on Sunday and it's the Big 12-Big East Showdown and they play their old nemesis from the Big East, Georgetown.
And, yes, that, too, is in Washington, D.C.
By the time the season ends, WVU will wind up with more games away from the Coliseum than in it.
That, in and of itself, doesn't make Coach Bob Huggins mad.
What does, however, is that they now must play without fans in the Coliseum due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least through the end of December.
"Obviously, what difference does it make if we are not going to be allowed to have fans here?" Huggins said at a Friday ZOOM press conference, sounding a bit perturbed that the situation has forced a zero-attendance policy.
"The Coliseum, going back to even before I even played here. I'd come with my dad to see a game and it was a great home court advantage. The student body has always been really good. Our fans — and I think our fans base has grown and grown and grown. It's been great for our basketball program.
"But it's also been great for Morgantown. It's been great for the economy. When you put 14,000 people in here, generally they stop to get a bite to eat or a milkshake or something. We miss that.
"Usually, I want to play as many as I can here, so our fans can see us play. Now it doesn't matter, really."
That, to Huggins, is a bad situation.
"For years and years and years we've talked about boosting the economy. Certainly, that hasn't happened now. I think we pick and choose too much. We were supposed to have 2,800 fans in there and it's a 14,000-seat arena. People will take shots at me saying you really don't care about the virus, but that's absolute BS.
"Look at our guys. They are playing because they've done the right thing. They've stayed home. They've done everything that has been asked of them and more. So that, obviously, isn't true."
---
Huggins knew what he'd seen on the floor when No. 1 Gonzaga came from behind to beat his West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
Forty-four years of coaching lets you know what you are looking at as it happens.
But when the stats sheet was placed before him, even he was amazed at what he was looking at.
"It's amazing we even had a chance to win the game," Huggins said Friday. "We gave up 60 points in the paint, which has never happened before in my career, I don't think."
Think about that. You have two dominant big players and the opponents score 60 points in the paint.
"They had 24 lay ins, which is absurd. They got 25 fast break points and stopping the fast break we talked about was a vital part of what we needed to do to win the game," he said.
And the Zags had 23 points off turnovers, which led to fast breaks and points in the paint.
"We turned the ball over an alarming rate," Huggins said.
---
There was great anticipation throughout the preseason about former junior college national scoring leader Sean McNeil having found his shot and what a difference that would make this year.
Then the season started and McNeil was bombing away, but wasn't making his shots.
McNeil leads the team in minutes played with 130 and is third in field goals attempted with 49, six fewer Deuce McBride and just short of Derek Culver, the team's leading scorer.
But McNeil has made only 14, a .286 field goal percentage and even worse .276 in 3-point percentage, which is supposed to be his specialty.
What's wrong?
"I think some of it is mechanics," Huggins said. "I think some of it is they are guarding him pretty good and he's taken some forced shots."
It's led to playing with his mind.
"He's frustrated," Huggins said. "He's frustrated because he knows he makes them in practice and hasn't made them in the game. We have to get him better shots. I think if we get him better shots and if he makes shots early, he'll be all right. Mechanically he's got some things he started doing that he has not done before, so we have to get that straightened out. But that won't take very long because he's done it long enough to become a habit."
---
